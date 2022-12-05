Read full article on original website
Thomas J. Lane
Thomas J. Lane, 65, of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Tom was born April 25, 1957 in Bucyrus to the late Samuel G. Lane and Sylvia (Miller) Lane who survives in Bucyrus. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandson Austin Lane and sister Bonnie Betz.
Mary L. Kafer
Mary L. Kafer, 81 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at ProMedica of Bucyrus following a brief illness surrounded by her family. Mary was born June 25, 1941 in Marion to the late Louis Benedict and Elberta (Messenger) Seybert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather Laverne Seybert; brother Louis Benedict; and sister Irene Pollock.
Donna L. Correll-Smith
Donna L. Correll-Smith, 85, of Galion passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at home. She was born October 14, 1937 in Crestline and was the daughter of the later Earl Henry and Mary L. (Koysh) Kurtzman. Donna married Norman Correll and he preceded her in death. She later married Ronald Smith on May 22, 2005 and he also preceded her in death on October 28, 2018.
Mary L. Gardner
Mary L. Gardner, 92, of Galion passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 surrounded by her family at home. She was born February 19, 1930 in Andews, Indiana and was the daughter of Freeman W. and Goldie Mae (Winthrove) Johnson. Mary was the last of 11 children. Mary worked for many...
2022 Mansfield Post Award Winners
MANSFIELD—The 2022 Trooper and Dispatcher of the year for the Mansfield Post has been selected. Trooper Jesse Hoffer, 29, and Dispatcher Michael Adams, 45, will be receiving this award recognizing their service in 2022. Fellow employees selected Hoffer on his leadership skills, professional ethics, kind treatment of others, great work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Hoffer is a graduate of Lexington High School and then graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on September 30, 2016. He has been assigned to the Mansfield Post his entire career.
Marion Post announces Trooper of the Year
MARION—Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Matthias L. Carson has been selected 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marion Post. The selection of Trooper Carson, 25, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marion Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marion Post chose Trooper Carson based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Community supports Bucyrus man in fight against cancer
BUCYRUS–The community is rallying around a Bucyrus man who is battling cancer and facing surgery in Cleveland after the holidays. Mark Betti, 60, is undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, which was detected in August. Once his rounds of chemotherapy and radiation are complete, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic plan to remove the cancerous tumor in early January.
Governor DeWine announces Expo 2050 Master Plan framework
COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission today to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future. The framework was created as part of the work...
Colonel Crawford uses defense to down Bucyrus
NORTH ROBINSON — Depth usually plays a factor in basketball, and it did again Tuesday night. Colonel Crawford was able to play nine and ten girls in its matchup with Bucyrus, while the Redmen don’t play the numbers the Eagles do. Crawford coach Zac Bauer was able to...
Deppen, Siesel lead Buckettes over Mohawk
NEW WASHINGTON — Kennedy Deppen emerged from the locker room with a smile on her face Tuesday night. And for good reason. Deppen, a 6-foot senior, had a big night, scoring 11 points and grabbing 5 rebounds as Buckeye Central (5-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten with a 38-33 win over Mohawk.
Seniors can enjoy holiday happenings at the Council on Aging
BUCYRUS – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the Crawford Council on Aging is offering holiday-themed activities throughout December at 200 S. Spring St. From noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 7, seniors can have their picture taken in front of a holiday backdrop. Activities coordinator Courtney Moody will take your picture on her phone and then have them printed. One free print given per senior. Digital photos can be sent via email.
Bucyrus City Fire Calls
12:38 AM-Bucyrus fire responded to Tiffin St. for a Medical call. 1:02 AM-Bucyrus fire responded to E. Beal Ave. for a Medical alarm activation. 9:39 AM-Bucyrus fire responded to 107 W. Warren St. for a low-hanging wire. 11:03 AM-Bucyrus fire responded to W. Mansfield St. to transport a resident to...
The Galion Community Chorus presents Handel’s Messiah
Solos by Soprano Heidi Kirschenheiter Vega, Mezzo-Soprano Megan Potter, Tenor Joel Vega, and Bass Robert Kerr.
Walking infraction leads to drug bust
BUCYRUS—On Monday at approximately 8:16 pm, Officer Wireman observed a man, later identified as Shannon Michener, 46, of Bucyrus walking across Marion Road near the On Way Gas Station as he committed a pedestrian traffic offense. Officer Wireman attempted to make contact with Michener in reference to the observed...
Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
