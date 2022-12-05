ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Canvassers question purpose but OK rules for Prop 2 and 3 recounts

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gGRT_0jYMWiji00

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Monday approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, but not without some tension.

Only a fraction of the state’s precincts are involved in the recounts. Forty-seven precincts will be recounted for Proposal 2 (election reforms) and more than 900 precincts for Proposal 3 (abortion rights). The board noted that given those parameters, even if all the yes votes in all the recounted precincts turned out to be no votes, both proposals would still pass.

During discussion, members of the board questioned the purpose of the recount, but an attorney for the elector who asked for it said the law does not require him to prove that he believes a recount will lead to a change in the outcome of the election.

“I came to this meeting … with the intention of discussing this despite my deep reservation — not reservation, my knowledge, that this is unnecessary and frivolous and ridiculous…” Board of State Canvassers Chair Tony Daunt, a Republican, said.

“Do you need to recuse yourself for bias?” the attorney demanded. “You’ve already made a determination without a single ballot being recounted that you are biased. You’ve just called this frivolous and a waste of time. … Do you not take your oath of office serious?”

“(The recount is) not going to change any of the outcome of the election, so when Mr. Daunt is asking you if this is a way to walk into the counties and start a circus, he’s asking you a question that I think I’ve got a question now, about, too,” Richard Houskamp, the other Republican on the board, said.

The goal of the meeting was to determine the procedures of such a recount and discuss who can serve as challengers. With the board approving those procedures, the recount was allowed to move forward.

The Board of State Canvassers is made up of four members: two Republicans and two Democrats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Michigan church sues state over LGBTQ civil rights protections

(WXMI) — A Michigan church is suing the state over protections added to the state’s civil rights statute this summer. In July, the Michigan Supreme Court added protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, barring employers and businesses from discriminating against someone on that basis.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Mysteriously put on paid leave

Good morning, it's Tuesday! Former Department of Natural Resources employee Ann LeClaire still doesn't know exactly why she was placed on paid administrative leave in June 2021. But she's not alone. Records show Michigan spent more than $5 million paying state employees on administrative leave last year. Not all paid leave is quite...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Voters won in Michigan this year — and fair maps made the difference

It's been decades since we could say this. But in Michigan this November, voters, not politicians, were the real winners on Election Day. That sounds pretty basic. Elections are supposed to be about determining the will of the people, and the side with the most support should win. Our elections for Congress and Michigan's state legislature, however, have not worked that way for a long time.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Increase in MI minimum wage starting Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – On Jan. 1, minimum wage in Michigan will increase from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour as per the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (MDLEO) said. On Jan. 1, the standard hourly minimum age will increase...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy