Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
wjhl.com
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report. Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends …. Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report. Christmas in Blountville kicks off full weekend of …. Christmas is in full swing in...
Family of Elizabethton murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said “human error” led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl. According to a release from VSP, an administrative review was launched after agency officials learned of the allegations against Edwards. The […]
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
Johnson City Press
'Hobby knife' attack at Sullivan Heights staff member still a mystery
KINGSPORT — Authorities have given out more but still limited information about the “hobby” or X-Acto-type knife stabbing injury of a Sullivan Heights Middle School staff member. It occurred Monday morning.
knoxvilledailysun.com
East Tennessee mother sentenced for endangerment of disabled child
UNICOI COUNTY, TN -- On December 5, Autumn Culver Samen was sentenced to one year supervised probation for allowing her developmentally disabled four-year-old to wander the streets alone outside their home at 109 Gay Street in downtown Erwin last summer. According to reports, Samen was arrested for child endangerment on...
Johnson City Press
Breaking: Band director arrested for making false stabbing report at Sullivan Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County band director Eddie Dalton has been arrested and charged with false reporting after authorities said he lied about being stabbed Monday at Sullivan Heights Middle School. Harold Dalton, known at the school as Eddie Dalton, was arrested and charged Wednesday, according to the Sullivan County...
WCSO: Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary; funds for bond to go to nonprofit
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s a mean one — and a naughty one — but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found a way to use his Christmas crime to help others. The WCSO on Wednesday arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. “We long thought it was a crime ring, but the […]
wcyb.com
Police: Greeneville man accused of raping child shoots self when police arrive
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man accused of raping a child shot himself to death Tuesday when police arrived at his home to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
860wacb.com
Man Held Without Bond In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 51-year old Joseph Ross Gibson of Taylorsville on Sunday, December 4th. He was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Gibson was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD busts Science Hill student with drugs
An officer of the Johnson City Police Department was called to Science Hill High School on Monday in reference to an incident that had occurred at the school. The police investigation revealed a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom, according to the press release. The students were taken to a school administrator’s office, and search revealed one student to be in possession of marijuana in Rice Crispy treat form.
Elizabethton police, school leaders looking into video of juvenile punching cat
Police and school leaders in Elizabethton are looking into an incident involving a juvenile and an animal.
supertalk929.com
Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged
Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
WSOC Charlotte
Man accused of DWI in Burke County head-on crash faced similar charges
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash near Burke County Tuesday night and the driver accused of hitting her is now facing DWI charges. The crash happened along U.S. Highway 64 near Duckworth Circle south of Morganton, first responders with Salem Fire Rescue said.
Report: Va. man who allegedly killed Ca. family was detained for threats in 2016
A report is shining a light on the past of a man who police say deceived a teenager into an online relationship before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents.
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
