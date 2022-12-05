Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
REAL ID enforcement deadline extended to 2025
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card has been extended by two years, the federal government announced Monday. The deadline is now May 7, 2025 to get a REAL ID license or ID card before federal identification requirements...
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
NBC Washington
Change on Virginia I-66 Express Lanes: HOV-3 Now in Effect
New HOV rules took effect Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for drivers on the new Interstate 66 Express Lanes in Northern Virginia. Carpoolers will now need to have three or more people in their vehicle — plus properly use an E-ZPass Flex transponder — to use the lanes for free. Otherwise, you'll pay a toll that changes depending on the traffic.
Youngkin wants Virginia to end state enforcement of COVID-19 violations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants Virginia to reimburse those "who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees" for violating state restrictions and to stop enforcing rules moving forward.
'Human error' made when Va. State Police hired man accused of murdering family
Virginia State Police to audit trooper personnel records following the murders of a family in California.
NBC12
VSP responds to chilling details of ‘catfishing’ cop who killed California family
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The disturbing past of the ‘catfishing’ Virginia cop accused of killing a California family is raising questions about hiring procedures at Virginia law enforcement agencies. The hiring process to become a law enforcement officer takes weeks of background checks and examinations, but experts say...
Why Virginia might change DUI laws to include marijuana consumption limits
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia State Crime Commission is meeting Monday to discuss proposed policy changes to DUI laws in the Commonwealth. One of the policy options being talked about is repealing or amending Virginia’s current prohibition on stops, searches and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana.
Youngkin ends Virginia shutdown penalties, wants some reimbursed
An executive order Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued Tuesday also directs enforcement agencies, boards and commissions to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to shutdown violations.
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region
Third medical marijuana dispensary opens in Hampton Roads region. It joins two other dispensaries owned by Columbia Care to open in the area. The other two are in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.
WHSV
Judge extends injunction allowing skill games to continue operating in Virginia
EMPORIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s skill games may continue to operate - at least for a few more months, following a ruling Monday in Greensville County. A judge there refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state ban on the devices. And he extended an injunction allowing machines that were previously regulated by the state to keep operating.
Engineers give Virginia a 'C' grade on infrastructure
Engineers give Virginia a 'C' grade on infrastructure, meaning Virginia's infrastructure is considered mediocre and needs attention.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,718 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 10,136 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,159,648 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,448 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,089 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WAVY News 10
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
WHSV
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
WSET
Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
cbs19news
U.S. Treasury approves Virginia's plan to support small businesses
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia is one of seven states receiving millions of dollars in federal funding to support small businesses. The. U.S. Department of Treasury announced the approval of state plans for up to $1.5 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative. According to a release,...
Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023
EMPORIA — A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over. At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, […] The post Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
