Virginia State

WAVY News 10

REAL ID enforcement deadline extended to 2025

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card has been extended by two years, the federal government announced Monday. The deadline is now May 7, 2025 to get a REAL ID license or ID card before federal identification requirements...
NBC Washington

Change on Virginia I-66 Express Lanes: HOV-3 Now in Effect

New HOV rules took effect Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, for drivers on the new Interstate 66 Express Lanes in Northern Virginia. Carpoolers will now need to have three or more people in their vehicle — plus properly use an E-ZPass Flex transponder — to use the lanes for free. Otherwise, you'll pay a toll that changes depending on the traffic.
WHSV

Judge extends injunction allowing skill games to continue operating in Virginia

EMPORIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s skill games may continue to operate - at least for a few more months, following a ruling Monday in Greensville County. A judge there refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state ban on the devices. And he extended an injunction allowing machines that were previously regulated by the state to keep operating.
WHSV

Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered Dec. 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff at all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in respect and memory for the nearly 4,000 American service men and women killed or wounded in the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at the United States Navy Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
WSET

Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
whro.org

On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate

Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
cbs19news

U.S. Treasury approves Virginia's plan to support small businesses

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia is one of seven states receiving millions of dollars in federal funding to support small businesses. The. U.S. Department of Treasury announced the approval of state plans for up to $1.5 billion in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative. According to a release,...
Virginia Mercury

Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023

EMPORIA — A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over. At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, […] The post Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
