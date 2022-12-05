ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerset, SD

Related
kotatv.com

Bond reduced for Rapid City man accused of killing his sister

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A judge reduced the bond today for 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin, accused of killing his sister while they were delivering food for an online app. Houchin is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin. Witnessed told police that Houchin was in the car with several others drinking and stopped at a local restaurant to pick up food when the siblings got into a physical fight.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Trial set for Jumping Eagle murder case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for the man accused of murdering an elderly Rapid City woman is set to begin on Sept. 18 of next year. James Jumping Eagle is charged with the first-degree murder and second-degree rape of an woman in Rapid City back in February of 2021.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City family wonders what happened to their daughter in the Pennington County Jail following her death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The death of a young woman who was an inmate at the Pennington County Jail has family and people on social media wondering just what happened to her. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Abbey Steele was brought to the jail on Nov. 16 around 2:50 p.m. after being arrested on multiple warrants. The sheriff’s office says later that same day say Steele was found with “medical symptoms” and was taken to Monument Health around 8:30 p.m. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found out that Steele died on Dec. 2.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

RCPD investigating unattended death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

12-year-old Kaydence Packed missing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Kaydence Packed after she was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Police said she was reported to be near the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Update on potential medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis & Rapid City

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)- The Sturgis City Council voted 4 to 2 with one abstention to have its city attorney reach out to those who have been granted a medical marijuana license in the city about renewal. Last year, the city issued two conditional licenses. Because the medical marijuana industry in the...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Man found dead in drainage ditch in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man was found dead in a drainage ditch near the intersection of E. Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue on Saturday, according to police. The man, in his early 30s, was determined to be deceased and medical personnel assisted in removing him from the water.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning near Rapid City. Names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash was just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of North Haines Avenue and Hale Place, which is five miles north of Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

New RCPD position to encourage officer recruitment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A newly created Rapid City Police Department position is focused on working with the community on recruitment efforts that will inspire the next generation of officers. The position is heavily focused on creating engagement in the community with the RCPD to encourage recruitment. According to...
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

50-year-old man killed in Monday morning accident north of Rapid City

One person died Monday morning (Dec. 5, 2022) in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Preparations in Box Elder continue after unveiling the B-21

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a flurry of activity in Box Elder, as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares to be the home of the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was just unveiled Friday in California. But before they arrive, there’s a lot of work to do. “Now...
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Council rejects permit application for medical cannabis dispensary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City medical marijuana company has been looking to expand to more locations, but Monday night, they learned they won’t be fully expanding to an area that they wanted to. Puffy’s Dispensary applied for a Conditional Use Permit to operate out of 910...
KEVN

I Caught you Caring: Black Hills Toy Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas Day is often portrayed as a time for joy and excitement as children tear into the packages beneath the tree. However, not every child gets the chance to experience that moment. The Black Hills Toy Drive is filling the gap left behind by the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nwestiowa.com

South Dakota driver arrested as fugitive

LARCHWOOD—A 42-year-old Rapid City, SD, man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, near Larchwood on charges of being a fugitive from justice, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain or use safety belts. The arrest of Cornell Lamone Miles stemmed from the stop of a...
LARCHWOOD, IA
KEVN

The Black Hills organizes food drives

Low Rapid Creek levels because of Pactola rehabilitation work, according to Reclamation Bureau. Several Rapid City citizens express concern that the drop in levels may have an impact on the water quality, as well as fish life. Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

More kids continue to hitch a ride on Rapid City transit buses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City counted more than 4,150 Youth Ride Free passenger trips in November, a 16 percent hike over November 2021, according to data released by Rapid Transit System. For the first three months of this school year, RTS tallied 14,466 youth passenger trips. This, according...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Watch out for online shopping scams. You don’t want a lump of coal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -When COVID-19 hit many consumers started working from home and shopping online increased. As a result, cybercrimes also increased by 7% since 2020. Shortages of products and increased prices are the perfect equation for holiday scammers to get your personal information. Every year many people fall...
RAPID CITY, SD

