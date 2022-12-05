Read full article on original website
Related
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Michael Gandolfini, son of late ‘Sopranos’ star, to play Staten Islander in new Disney+ ‘Daredevil’ series, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He followed in his father’s footsteps to become an actor. Now, Michael Gandolfini is set for another big role. The son of the late “Sopranos” actor James Gandolfini is reportedly joining Marvel’s upcoming series “Daredevil: Born Again,” slated for Disney+, according to Deadline.
SFGate
Disney Senior Vice President of Communications Heather Hust Rivera to Exit Company After Almost 20 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Heather Hust Rivera, the senior vice president of communications at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED), is exiting the company after nearly two decades, Variety has learned exclusively. “I’m grateful for the incredible opportunities I have had in the past 17 years at Disney, working across multiple businesses with some...
SFGate
Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Michelle Yeoh Nearly Quit 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Over Character's Name: If It Doesn't Change, 'I'm Not Coming In'. 'Wicked' Movie Casts Ethan Slater Opposite Ariana Grande and...
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans convinced the latest ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting is so obvious it could only be true
Fans may have been demanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe draft in several recurring faces from the Netflix era to reprise their roles in Daredevil: Born Again, but the franchise pulled a sneaky by revealing that the first name to officially join Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the Disney Plus series is a newcomer.
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion’: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Says The Company Left “Lots” Of Money On The Table With The Movie’s Limited Theatrical Release
Audiences expected Rian Johnson to deliver in 2019 with his sleuth comedy “Knives Out.” But nobody expected the film to become a runaway hit. In short, the film raked at the box office, making $311 million on a $40 million budget. And, of course, those numbers got people’s attention, namely those over at Netflix. In March 2021, the streamer reached a $469 million deal with Johnson to produce two sequels to “Knives Out,” with Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
SFGate
SeriesFest and Shondaland Announce Winner and Finalists of 2022 Women Directing Mentorship (EXCLUSIVE)
In partnership with Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, SeriesFest has awarded its 2022 Women Directing Mentorship to Gia-Rayne B. Harris. The program first launched in 2018 and pairs rising female directors with established episodic directors on Shondaland-produced series. Previous winners include Jennifer Morris (2021), who recently finished shadowing on ABC’s “Station 19,” and Tamika Miller (2020), who has since directed two “Station 19” episodes.
‘The Simpsons’ Announces New Disney+ Christmas Short
Just in time for the holidays, The Simpsons has a brand-new short on Disney+. This one is appropriately titled “Feliz Navidad.” In addition to the typical crew, the short features guest stars Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli. Here is the short’s official synopsis, via a Disney press release:...
SFGate
Reese Witherspoon to Star in ‘Election’ Sequel ‘Tracy Flick Can’t Win’ at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as go-getter Tracy Flick in “Tracy Flick Can’t Win,” a sequel to the 1999 political comedy “Election.”. Alexander Payne, who co-wrote and directed the original film, is returning for the follow-up, which is set to debut on Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+. In addition to directing, Payne will write the movie adaptation with Jim Taylor.
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Inks Multiyear Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television
“Mrs. America” creator, executive producer and showrunner Dahvi Waller is reuniting with Lionsgate Television Group under a new multiyear overall television deal. Under the pact, Waller will create high-end premium scripted series through her new Federal Engineering banner. Waller previously served as a writer and producer on “Mad Men” and co-executive producer on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire.”
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
SFGate
‘Wednesday’ Music Supervisors on Why the Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ Was Perfect for Jenna Ortega’s Viral Dance Scene
In the weeks since its premiere, “Wednesday” — from co-creators Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and executive producer Tim Burton — has become Netflix’s third most popular English-language series. Titular star Jenna Ortega’s self-choreographed dance sequence to the Cramps’ 1981 single “Goo Goo Muck” has also...
SFGate
Meet Red-Beret Girl: TikTok’s Favorite Revolting Child
Meesha Garbett doesn’t think she’s a rebel. In all honesty, the 14-year-old isn’t even sure she’d call herself a professional dancer. That is at least, not yet. From the small town of Telford in Shropshire, England, Garbett tells Rolling Stone she’s been dancing since she was three, which has allowed her to pick up choreography easily. That skill has manifested into some major credits for the young actress and dancer, including parts in a George Ezra music video, Jingle Jangle, and the theatrical version of Cats. But her biggest role yet has already been making waves weeks before its U.S debut: the upcoming Netflix movie Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (based on the West End musical and the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, but not the 1996 film). On the cast list, you’ll see Garbett’s name by Hortensia. But on TikTok, she’s known as Red Beret Girl.
Collider
Keanu Reeves Reveals When 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Takes Place
Since the John Wick franchise debuted in 2014, it has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Now the franchise is on an expansion course with the upcoming prequel series, The Continental, and the spinoff movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. Ballerina, which is directed by Len Wiseman...
Comments / 0