Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Bowling: Lady Hubs record narrow win at Dixon
DIXON — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity bowling team remained unbeaten with a road victory over the Dixon Duchesses in nonconference action Monday evening. Sophomore Cassidy Vincent rolled a team-leading 553 series as the Lady Hubs (3-0, 2-0 Interstate 8) edged Dixon 2,254-2,217. Rochelle earned the early lead in...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Rochelle takes rematch over Sycamore
ROCHELLE — Starting with the correct ball and trusting his coach were what enabled standout freshman Andrew Powell to fire a series-high 246 score during the Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team’s Interstate 8 Conference rematch against the Sycamore Spartans on Tuesday evening. Powell rolled a team-leading 634 series...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Nantz, Henkel shine as Lady Hubs fall to Kaneland
ROCHELLE — Junior Alivia Henkel and senior Torrin Nantz combined for 35 points during the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team’s Interstate 8 opener against Kaneland on Saturday. Nantz sank four 3-pointers and led the Lady Hubs with 18 points, while Henkel added 17 points, seven rebounds and...
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Luxton leads Hubs in home loss to Kaneland
ROCHELLE — Junior Eli Luxton’s 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting weren’t enough for the Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team during Friday’s conference opener against Kaneland. Second-half turnovers proved to be a killer for the Hubs, who were outscored 29-7 on transition points and 25-4 on points...
Rochelle News-Leader
Cheerleading: Rochelle teams take first at Jefferson Invitational
ROCKFORD — The Rochelle Township High School varsity and JV cheerleading teams each finished first in their respective divisions at the Jefferson Invitational on Sunday. It's the second championship finish for the varsity and JV cheerleading teams this season. The varsity team includes Ava Lynn, Baylie Sutton, Rylee Jackson,...
WIFR
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 3-5, 2022
OREGON — On Dec. 3 at approximately 11:35 a.m. deputies with the assistance of Stillman Valley Fire/EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kishwaukee Road and Meridian Road in rural Stillman Valley. Upon arrival, a brief investigation was conducted. As a result, it was discovered Leann Gray, 80, of Kirkland, was traveling northbound in a Toyota Rav4 on Kishwaukee Road when she failed to negotiate a curve just prior to the intersection with Meridian Road. Gray sustained several non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to Swedish American Hospital for further treatment.
MyStateline.com
Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher
A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Rockford company installing ‘eco-friendly’ solar …...
nprillinois.org
Perfect ACT score doesn't faze Rockford student as parents cheer him on
Receiving a high score is highly desirable for students competing for entrance to very competitive colleges. A perfect score is rare with less than one percent of all test-takers earning it. The Auburn high school senior, Sinecio Morales paused when asked how he prepared for the ACT exam in which...
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
No foul play suspected in South Meridian death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said that it does not suspect foul play in a death on Saturday. The department originally said that the death on S. Meridian Road, south of Montague, was suspicious. They said that there is no threat to the public, however. An investigation is ongoing.
Rockford woman brought to hospital after fiery crash
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday. Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to […]
Rochelle News-Leader
A journey to Israel
The bonds one carries over from a high-school sports team can often extend to decades later. That is the case for me with guys from my class that were on the 1975 Rochelle football team. Nearly 50 years later, I find myself boarding a plane to Israel this week with...
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
lbmjournal.com
Beacon opens Rockford, Illinois location
HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced that it has opened a greenfield location in Rockford, Illinois. The branch establishes service to customers in the growing Rockford metro area, adding to Beacon’s 14 branches in Illinois. The Rockford branch is stocked with residential roofing, commercial roofing and complementary products, including...
Beloit man dies after crashing into Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, sheriff says
BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis. — A 73-year-old Beloit man died after crashing into the Pecatonica River south of Blanchardville late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Wednesday night, Sheriff Reg Gill said a deputy responded to the 19000 block of State Highway 78 at the Pecatonica River around 3:50 p.m. for a...
WSPY NEWS
Police in Mendota looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man reported missing earlier this month. 68-year-old Louis A. Pouk was last seen on December 1. He was reportedly wearing dark colored pants and shoes and a navy blue jacket with a yellow logo. Pouk was driving dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number 307813.
starvedrock.media
Gas dropping across Starved Rock Country
Fuel in Starved Rock Country is getting cheaper. But, according to Gas Buddy, it's dropping faster in some places than others. Compared with November 25, It's now $3.50 in Streator – a 20 cent drop. It's about a dime cheaper in Ottawa at about $3.70. Princeton has seen only a 5 cent drop to almost $3.80.
Police: Standoff in rural Rock Falls leads to arrest of Sterling man Monday
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Sterling man is behind bars after a Monday morning domestic disturbance led to a standoff with police in Rock Falls, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. Around 6 a.m., Whiteside County deputies and Rock Falls police officers responded to a residence...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: OSF Struck By Gunfire
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. OSF and Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources said that on Saturday, multiple shots were fired. During the incident, at least one window at OSF was struck by the gunfire. The bullet went through the window, and into a nearby wall. Photo...
