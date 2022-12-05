OREGON — On Dec. 3 at approximately 11:35 a.m. deputies with the assistance of Stillman Valley Fire/EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kishwaukee Road and Meridian Road in rural Stillman Valley. Upon arrival, a brief investigation was conducted. As a result, it was discovered Leann Gray, 80, of Kirkland, was traveling northbound in a Toyota Rav4 on Kishwaukee Road when she failed to negotiate a curve just prior to the intersection with Meridian Road. Gray sustained several non-life-threatening injuries and was subsequently transported to Swedish American Hospital for further treatment.

