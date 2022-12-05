Zac Brown is giving marriage another run. ET has learned the singer is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman and the 31-year-old got engaged after he proposed in Hawaii. ET has learned the proposal happened a while ago. It's believed the couple has been engaged since at least this past summer, according to People, which was first to report the engagement news. In a video posted to Instagram on July 31, Brown and Yazdi are seen huddling with the rest of their crew, who surprise Brown and serenade him for his birthday.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO