Britney Spears Explains How She 'Accidentally' Deleted Her Instagram in Holiday-Themed Post

Britney Spears is offering an explanation about how her Instagram account was deactivated. The singer on Friday posted a video in which she's dancing in front of a Christmas tree, stuffing her face in a cake, smearing it all over herself, chugging some bubbly and plain 'ol having a blast while keeping things festive. While she doesn't say anything in the video, set to the tune of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," Spears offers a bit of an explanation in her caption.
Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs

Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world. The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the...
Gayle King Weighs In on 'Messy' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal

Gayle King can describe the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach scandal at Good Morning America with five words -- "very messy and very sloppy." The 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the romance during her Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen brought...
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Allison Williams is a bride-to-be! The same week that the 34-year-old actress made her red carpet debut with Alexander Dreymon at the M3GAN premiere, her proud partner took to Instagram to celebrate her and reveal their engagement news. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's the ultimate...
'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Recalls Her Battle With Cancer as a Teenager

Ashley Park is sharing her story of challenge and triumph that motivated her to chase her dreams. The Emily in Paris star recently opened up to Shape magazine for their Motivation Issue, and explained how her battle with cancer as a teenager fueled her drive to become an actress. "Once...
Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band Is Engaged to Model Kelly Yazdi

Zac Brown is giving marriage another run. ET has learned the singer is engaged to model and actress Kelly Yazdi. The 44-year-old Zac Brown Band frontman and the 31-year-old got engaged after he proposed in Hawaii. ET has learned the proposal happened a while ago. It's believed the couple has been engaged since at least this past summer, according to People, which was first to report the engagement news. In a video posted to Instagram on July 31, Brown and Yazdi are seen huddling with the rest of their crew, who surprise Brown and serenade him for his birthday.
Becky G Is Engaged to Sebastian Lletget -- See the Proposal Pics

Begin the party planning! Becky G announced on Friday she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget. "Our spot forever. 🤍," the 25-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with three photos from their sunset proposal, with Lletget, an FC Dallas soccer player, down on one knee at the edge of an ocean pier. He also posted the same photos and caption to his own account.
Maren Morris Defends Meghan Markle From 'Profound Hatred' Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Doc

Maren Morris says she can't fathom "the hatred and annoyance" directed at Meghan Markle, which she asserts is "mostly coming from women." The country star posted a TikTok video on Friday and said she was about to hop on a flight and get ready to watch Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But before watching the doc, Morris had some questions.

