Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers' Luke Kennard (injury management) available Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (injury management) is not on the injury report for Thursday against the Miami Heat. Kennard is set to return after sitting out the first half of the Clippers' back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard (injury management), Terance Mann (concussion), and Norm Powell (groin) are all out Thursday, so Kennard might be able to see an uptick in minutes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Lakers Will Be Short-Handed Against The Raptors

The Lakers announced that both Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sitting out against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness and left ankle soreness respectively. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is doubtful for the game, although that obviously isn’t going to be nearly as consequential. What are the chances...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out John Wall (injury management) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wall will not play in Orlando after the veteran was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on Wednesday night despite being labeled as questionable with an ankle injury. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.0 points, 3.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. James is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face the Raptors on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis (illness) has also been ruled out, while Patrick Beverley (knee) is doubtful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (ankle) probable for Spurs on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. McDermott is probable to return to action against Houston on Thursday. He last played on November 30th. Our models expect him to see 21.7 minutes against the Rockets. McDermott's Thursday projection includes 10.8 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Paul George not listed on Los Angeles' Wednesday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. George is on track to play in the first half of their back-to-back on Wednesday. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 42.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.8 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry resting Thursday for Heat versus Clippers

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (rest) is out Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Lowry will take a breather and miss his first game of the season on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), and Haywood Highsmith will have more minutes available off the bench with Lowry sidelined. Jimmy Butler (conditioning) figures to replace Lowry in the lineup if he's cleared to return.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) available on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Thunder. Morant's Wednesday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) active and starting for Nuggets on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Caldwell-Pope will make his 23rd start this season despite being labeled as questionable with a wrist injury. In 32.1 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's current projection includes 10.2...
DENVER, CO

