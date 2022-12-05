Read full article on original website
‘It’s very exhausting’: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George injuries draw painfully honest reaction from Clippers center Ivica Zubac
After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard has been in and out of the lineup again for the Los Angeles Clippers this term. He’s played in just five out of the Clippers’ 24 games so far this season, which has left his teammates with no other choice but to carry the load without him.
Anthony Davis And LeBron James' Status For Lakers-Raptors Game
Anthony Davis and LeBron James have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Luke Kennard (injury management) available Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (injury management) is not on the injury report for Thursday against the Miami Heat. Kennard is set to return after sitting out the first half of the Clippers' back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard (injury management), Terance Mann (concussion), and Norm Powell (groin) are all out Thursday, so Kennard might be able to see an uptick in minutes.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Will Be Short-Handed Against The Raptors
The Lakers announced that both Anthony Davis and LeBron James will be sitting out against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness and left ankle soreness respectively. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley is doubtful for the game, although that obviously isn’t going to be nearly as consequential. What are the chances...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wall will not play in Orlando after the veteran was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) active on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Caruso will suit up on Wednesday night despite being labeled as questionable with an ankle injury. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 22.8 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 8.0 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. James is dealing with left ankle soreness and will not be available to face the Raptors on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back. Anthony Davis (illness) has also been ruled out, while Patrick Beverley (knee) is doubtful.
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) probable for Spurs on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. McDermott is probable to return to action against Houston on Thursday. He last played on November 30th. Our models expect him to see 21.7 minutes against the Rockets. McDermott's Thursday projection includes 10.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant will make his second start this season after Anthony Davis was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Raptors' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Bryant to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
numberfire.com
Paul George not listed on Los Angeles' Wednesday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. George is on track to play in the first half of their back-to-back on Wednesday. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 42.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry resting Thursday for Heat versus Clippers
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (rest) is out Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Lowry will take a breather and miss his first game of the season on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), and Haywood Highsmith will have more minutes available off the bench with Lowry sidelined. Jimmy Butler (conditioning) figures to replace Lowry in the lineup if he's cleared to return.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) available on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Morant has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Thunder. Morant's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Suns' Torrey Craig (groin) upgraded to questionable on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Craig is dealing with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.5 minutes against Boston. Craig's Wednesday projection includes 9.2...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
numberfire.com
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) active and starting for Nuggets on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Caldwell-Pope will make his 23rd start this season despite being labeled as questionable with a wrist injury. In 32.1 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 20.8 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's current projection includes 10.2...
