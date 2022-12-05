Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election
As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Elite Daily
Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All
The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
Lauren Boebert Almost Losing Election '100 Percent on Her'
This week, Boebert almost lost reelection in a GOP stronghold that Republicans never expected to be vulnerable.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Winning Runoff as Early Voting Favors Warnock
Turnout appears uncommonly high in districts that tend to favor Democrats, casting doubt on Walker's ability to earn an election day plurality.
Georgia runoff: New Black Panther Party deploys armed guards to some polling locations
Leaders of the New Black Panther Party announced they would be deploying armed guards to a number of polling places in the Atlanta area to monitor "white supremacist violence" as voters cast their ballots in the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election
Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Trump 'livid' and 'screaming at everyone'; Georgia headed for runoff
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can't offer Saturday voting ahead of next month's Senate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial...
What the Georgia Runoff Revealed
Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff capped a commanding show of strength by Democrats in the states that decided the 2020 race for the White House—and will likely pick the winner again in 2024. With Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats have defeated...
Raphael Warnock Won The Georgia Senate Election: Defeated His Opponent, Herschel Walker
Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory over Republican candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate runoff gives Democrats a 51-seat majority for the upcoming election cycle and completes a remarkable defense of the chamber in which every vulnerable member won reelection.
White House: Biden stands by Georgia 'Jim Crow 2.0' after Democratic runoff win
The White House is standing by President Joe Biden's condemnation of Georgia's voting and election reforms as "Jim Crow 2.0," despite record turnout in the state's Senate runoff that cemented Democratic control of the chamber.
AOL Corp
Did the midterms deliver a blow to GOP election denialism?
“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. Last month’s midterms were the first national election since the emergence of the “Stop the Steal” movement within the Republican Party. With the GOP performing well below its own expectations in key races across the country, the future of election denial conspiracy theories within the party has come into question.
Newt Gingrich urged the GOP to embrace mail-in voting in the wake of Georgia Senate runoff loss
The Georgia runoff defeat marks the end of a Republican midterm campaign that fell far short of expectations.
Republicans know they have a problem with relying on Election Day voting
In the wake of a poor midterm election performance that culminated Tuesday night with a loss in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, Republicans are acknowledging the perils of relying on Election Day voting. Former President Donald Trump has disparaged early voting and voting by mail, even as he cast...
US News and World Report
Heavy Turnout in Georgia Runoff Election as Early Voting Wraps Up
(Reuters) - Election officials on Friday reported heavy turnout in Georgia on the last day of early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election that will determine whether Democrats can add to their razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate. Voters in some locations faced waiting times of more than...
rollingout.com
3 Georgians discuss voting and women’s rights on Election Day
Today, Tuesday Dec. 6. is the official day of the runoff election between U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker and many are prepared to have to stand in long lines to cast their final vote. Although the forecast is expecting rain most of the week in Georgia, this is not stopping state residents from campaigning and making history.
