ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Elite Daily

Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All

The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election

Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can't offer Saturday voting ahead of next month's Senate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

What the Georgia Runoff Revealed

Senator Raphael Warnock’s win in yesterday’s Georgia Senate runoff capped a commanding show of strength by Democrats in the states that decided the 2020 race for the White House—and will likely pick the winner again in 2024. With Warnock’s victory over Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats have defeated...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

Did the midterms deliver a blow to GOP election denialism?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates. Last month’s midterms were the first national election since the emergence of the “Stop the Steal” movement within the Republican Party. With the GOP performing well below its own expectations in key races across the country, the future of election denial conspiracy theories within the party has come into question.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Heavy Turnout in Georgia Runoff Election as Early Voting Wraps Up

(Reuters) - Election officials on Friday reported heavy turnout in Georgia on the last day of early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election that will determine whether Democrats can add to their razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate. Voters in some locations faced waiting times of more than...
GEORGIA STATE
rollingout.com

3 Georgians discuss voting and women’s rights on Election Day

Today, Tuesday Dec. 6. is the official day of the runoff election between U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker and many are prepared to have to stand in long lines to cast their final vote. Although the forecast is expecting rain most of the week in Georgia, this is not stopping state residents from campaigning and making history.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy