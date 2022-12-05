Read full article on original website
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Cam Reddish from Knicks
At 6-foot-8, Knicks forward Cam Reddish is one of the more intriguing prospects on the trade block. Per The Athletic’s Fred Katz report, among others, New York and Reddish are working towards a trade, meaning the 23-year-old former Duke product is likely to see a third team in his four-year career.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley out versus Raptors
On Tuesday night, Anthony Davis was suffering from flu-like symptoms. He was in the starting lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he left the game in the first quarter and didn’t return. According to head coach Darvin Ham, Davis had a fever of over 101 degrees, yet he still...
numberfire.com
Paul George not listed on Los Angeles' Wednesday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. George is on track to play in the first half of their back-to-back on Wednesday. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 42.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Thomas Bryant for inactive Anthony Davis (illness) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Bryant will make his second start this season after Anthony Davis was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Raptors' team ranked seventh in defensive rating, our models project Bryant to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry resting Thursday for Heat versus Clippers
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (rest) is out Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Lowry will take a breather and miss his first game of the season on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), and Haywood Highsmith will have more minutes available off the bench with Lowry sidelined. Jimmy Butler (conditioning) figures to replace Lowry in the lineup if he's cleared to return.
numberfire.com
Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Dejounte Murray (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Murray will not return after he suffered a left ankle sprain in first half. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to play an increased offensive role if Murray were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out John Wall (injury management) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wall will not play in Orlando after the veteran was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Herro will be active at home despite being listed with a left ankle sprain. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Herro's Tuesday projection includes 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski for Lu Dort (knee) on Wednesday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Pokusevski will join Oklahoma City Thunder's first unit after Lu Dort was held out with a knee ailment. In 24.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Pokusevski to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 9.4...
numberfire.com
Utah's Malik Beasley starting on Wednesday in place of Lauri Markkanen (illness)
Utah Jazz point guard Malik Beasley is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Beasley will get the start on Wednesday with Lauri Markkanen sidelined with an illness. Our models expect Beasley to play 26.3 minutes against the Warriors. Beasley's Wednesday projection includes 14.4 points,...
