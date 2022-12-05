ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Paul George not listed on Los Angeles' Wednesday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. George is on track to play in the first half of their back-to-back on Wednesday. In 35.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 42.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.8 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (knee) ruled out for Lakers' Wednesday contest versus Toronto

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Beverley is not active for the second half of the Lakers' back-to-back with recent knee soreness. Expect Russell Westbrook to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Westbrook's current projection includes 17.2 points, 6.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry resting Thursday for Heat versus Clippers

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (rest) is out Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Lowry will take a breather and miss his first game of the season on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), and Haywood Highsmith will have more minutes available off the bench with Lowry sidelined. Jimmy Butler (conditioning) figures to replace Lowry in the lineup if he's cleared to return.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Miami's Kyle Lowry (ankle) starting in Tuesday's lineup versus Pistons

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Lowry will suit up despite being listed as questionable with an ankle ailment. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Baker Mayfield could make Rams debut Thursday night

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield could start Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. John Wolford (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night, and if he winds up being ruled out, Mayfield is in line to draw the start over Bryce Perkins. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Mayfield joined the Rams on Tuesday night and is already "up to speed" with the offensive game plan. Mayfield struggled mightily with the Carolina Panthers this season, but he would still likely be an upgrade for the offense over Perkins on Thursday night.
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Dejounte Murray (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Murray will not return after he suffered a left ankle sprain in first half. Expect Bogdan Bogdanovic to play an increased offensive role if Murray were to miss more time.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out John Wall (injury management) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wall will not play in Orlando after the veteran was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Herro will be active at home despite being listed with a left ankle sprain. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Herro's Tuesday projection includes 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Aleksej Pokusevski for Lu Dort (knee) on Wednesday night

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Pokusevski will join Oklahoma City Thunder's first unit after Lu Dort was held out with a knee ailment. In 24.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Pokusevski to score 23.8 FanDuel points. Pokusevski's projection includes 9.4...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy