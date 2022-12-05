ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Shares Series of Stunning Vacation Photos Aboard a Yacht

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently overseas attending various film and fashion events, but still, she managed to take a much-deserved break in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to sail on a luxurious yacht and enjoy the sunset.

Chopra posted a bunch of photos of her visit to Dubai on Instagram, captioning the update, "Weekend vibes 😍🤩."

In the first photo, Chopra sunbathed on the extended deck of a yacht in a dark yellow-colored swimsuit and sunglasses, partially submerged in the beautiful blue water.

Other photos showed Chopra relaxing on the yacht with a drink in hand, watching the sunset, and chilling with a friend, and the 40-year-old also shared a video of herself riding a jet ski.

On land, Chopra had even more adventures, with another photo showing the smiling actress holding a falcon on her arm.

The post currently has over 1 million likes, with many people commenting hearts and fire emojis.

It looks like Chopra was visiting the city to attend a Bulgari event as one of the brand's ambassadors, sharing some photos from the exhibition of the new Eden, Garden of Wonders collection.

Chopra captioned the post, showcasing the stunning magenta-colored gown she wore to the event, "What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin. @lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador."

The actress' husband, Nick Jonas, commented "Hottie" on the new Instagram update.

Jonas and Chopra recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and the couple shared commemorative posts on social media to honor the occasion.

In the caption, Jonas wrote to his wife, "And just like that it’s been 4 years ❤️. happy anniversary my love." The two also share a baby daughter named Malti.

