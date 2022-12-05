Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Amanda Bruder is Rock Springs Main Street’s November Volunteer of the Month
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Amanda Bruder as their November Volunteer of the Month. Amanda spent several hours working with the URA to stuff the 100 stockings given away on Plaid Friday and the 100 gift bags given away on Small Business Saturday. She also helped with set up and crowd control for Santa’s Saturday visits at the Downtown gazebo – taking family pictures, giving out candy and antlers, and making sure Santa stayed warm.
wyo4news.com
Memorial Hospital Foundation announces the 9th Red Tie Gala
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce that the 9th Red Tie Gala is set for February 4, 2023; tickets and sponsorships are currently available. “It’s been three years since we’ve had an in-person Red Tie Gala,” said Tiffany Marshall, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are so excited to get back to live events and to see our community come together again in support of our local healthcare heroes.”
wyo4news.com
MHSC proud to present its ‘Hometown Christmas’ this year!
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to host Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s annual community Christmas event, ‘Hometown Christmas’ on Friday, December 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby. Stop by to see...
wyo4news.com
It was a record setting ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive
December 7, 2022 — It was a record-setting day Tuesday for this year’s Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) Cans for Cans food drive. This year the annual event collected over 13,500 food items that will be donated to area food banks. The total included collections from Smith’s Food and Drug drop-off locations in Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Pinedale, Big Piney, and Kemmerer.
wyo4news.com
People’s Choice winners announced for Lighted Holiday Parade
December 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice winners from last Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. The online voting took place on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Voting ended on Monday. First Place – Unknown Saints. Second Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes...
wyo4news.com
Standard Motor annual Stuff the Bus is set to be better than ever
Rock Springs, Wyoming – For the third year in a row, Standard Motor in Rock Springs is hosting its Stuff the Bus event. A full-size Le Bus is parked in the parking lot of the auto dealership at 1154 Dewar Drive, to stuff full of toy donations until December 22.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 8, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
capcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Council, Residents Discuss Leash Law
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council, Green River Police Department, and a couple of residents discussed the possibility of Green River implementing a leash law during a Council workshop on November 15. Currently, Green River does not have a leash law, but rather operates under two sections...
wyo4news.com
Barbara Hartley (January 16, 1936 – December 4, 2022)
Barbara Hartley, age 86, died peacefully at her home in Rock Springs Wyoming on December 4, 2022, with her family by her side, under the care of Sweetwater County Hospice. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 5:30 PM Friday, December 9, 2022 at Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Carbon Capture coming to Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on December 6, 2022, a presentation was given by Carbon Capture Inc. about potentially establishing a carbon capture site in Sweetwater County. Project Bison has been in the works to take root in Wyoming with the goal of storing CO2 emissions through a process called direct air capture (DAC). DAC essentially involves pulling CO2 from the air over a solvent or pellet. Once the solvent is saturated, it is then heated up to about 86 degrees releasing pure CO2, which is then transferred to large storage containers and moved underground.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 6, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 14 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
wyo4news.com
Marlene McFadden (April 27, 1940 – November 29, 2022)
Marlene McFadden, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A visitation will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and entombment will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
Trio Of Wyoming Men Sentenced To Prison In Pipe Bomb Case
Three Rock Springs men have been sentenced for unlawful possession of pipe bombs. One of the men also got prison time for the distribution of meth, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. The case dates back to February 14, 2021, when Rock Springs Police tried...
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday on first-degree murder charges—as she vented about the loss of her daughter, whom she called the “most precious, most sweetest” baby. Marler was identified by family members as the little girl’s babysitter.“I hope you get what you deserve in prison,” Kartchner posted. “I hope they make you their bitch and you suffer as mine...
Comments / 0