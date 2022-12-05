Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
WMUR.com
Organization that assists New Hampshire veterans looking for more help
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inflation is adding an extra challenge this year for an organization helping New Hampshire veterans. Liberty House offers everything from housing to food, clothing and transportation help. >> How to help: Liberty House. With many veterans on fixed incomes, the organization said the rising cost of...
WMUR.com
Nearly 8,000 toys, more than $25,000 donated during 2022 Spirit of Giving Toy Drive
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to thank those who donated to the 2022 Spirit of Giving Toy Drive and helped to make it a success. The drive collected toys and donations to help make the holidays brighter for kids in New Hampshire. On Friday, Granite Staters stopped by...
WMUR.com
Ornaments designed by New Hampshire students part of national Christmas tree display
SALEM, N.H. — Nearly two dozen New Hampshire students designed ornaments that are on display alongside the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. The Arts Academy of New Hampshire in Salem was one of 58 schools from across the country asked to take part. The students designed the ornaments...
WMUR.com
Bertucci's files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
Community searching for missing teddy bear
WINDHAM, Maine — A very special teddy bear is in need of your help to make its way back home. According to a Facebook post made on Tuesday by Goodwill Northern New England, the former owner of the bear reached out and said it contains a bag of his son's ashes.
WMUR.com
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Beginning just before 10 a.m., threats were made to multiple schools in several New Hampshire communities, including Concord, Claremont,...
WMUR.com
Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Richard Rosen, accused of voting in both Mass. and NH, claims his identity was stolen
State records show that Richard Rosen, the man who was arrested for allegedly voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential election, is accused of double voting in both states for over two decades. Rosen, who has residences in Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire was arrested...
WMUR.com
Moose spar, splash and swim: These are the top New Hampshire moose videos from 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many u local users shared their videos of moose sightings across New Hampshire this year. Some were swimming, others were fighting and some were splashing around in wetlands. There are about 3,300 moose in the state, according to Fish and Game. They are found in all...
WMUR.com
Vermont-based nonprofit awards school, library in Nashua grant for literacy programs
NASHUA, N.H. — There are dozens of new books for kids in Nashua thanks to the Children's Literacy Foundation, also known as CLIF. They awarded the Dr. Norman W. Crisp Elementary School and the Nashua Public Library a “Year of the Book" grant. In addition to money for...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire corrections officials say minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped. Officials said Jason Pedro was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return to the Calumet House in Manchester after a scheduled, off-site work shift.
WMUR.com
Portsmouth Police Department unveils 5th edition of PPD trading cards
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Portsmouth Police Department has just unveiled its fifth edition of trading cards. Each card features the officers' names and photographs on the front with a biography and special message on the back. Each card is a chance to win the "Find the Mystery Officer's Card"...
whdh.com
State Police find missing NH woman
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
WMUR.com
Manchester day care says growing number of homeless people raising concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Workers at a day care center in downtown Manchester say they are frustrated and don't feel safe as the population of homeless people increases feet away from their facility. The corner of Manchester and Pine streets in downtown Manchester is lined with tents. The nearby Families...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House votes for special election to be held after Rochester state rep race ends in tie
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire House voted on Wednesday to approve a special election in a Rochester state representative race that ended in a tie. The candidates in the race – Republican David Walker and incumbent Democratic State Rep. Chuck Grassie – said they have served together on the municipal level in Rochester and live down the street from each other.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple finds time capsule they buried 23 years ago in Hawaii
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A couple of Londonderry High School graduates are celebrating an exciting find. Alison Proulx tells News 9 that she and her husband, David, just dug up a time capsule they buried in Hawaii back in 1999. Alison said her and David are high school sweethearts. Her...
manchesterinklink.com
MHT Director: Granite Staters need to support their airport
MANCHESTER, N.H. – This Christmas, all Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens wants is five of your trips. According to Kitchens, if New Hampshire residents don’t use Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (better known by its ICAO Code, MHT) for five out of ten of their departing flights instead of other alternatives like Logan International Airport in Boston, airline executives may no longer consider New Hampshire as a viable market on its own for air travel.
WMUR.com
Top New Hampshire Democrats call for resignation of representative accused of stalking
CONCORD, N.H. — Leaders of the New Hampshire Democratic Party are calling on one of their own new representatives to resign. Rep.-elect Stacie Laughton was not at Wednesday's swearing-in for the new legislature because she is in jail on a charge of stalking. Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, and...
WMUR.com
Packard reelected New Hampshire House speaker
CONCORD, N.H. — State Rep. Sherm Packard, R-Londonderry, was reelected speaker of the New Hampshire House on Wednesday, handing him the gavel to preside over one of the most narrowly divided legislatures in state history. Lawmakers gathered in Concord to elect their legislative leaders on what's known as Organization...
