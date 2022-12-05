Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection
Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
mymcmedia.org
Board of Education Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students will get a longer winter break and fewer half-days in the newly-approved 2023-2024 MCPS academic calendar. The MCPS Board of Education approved next year’s academic calendar during a board business meeting Tuesday. The 2023-2024 academic calendar featured a few changes from the 2022-2023...
WTOP
After GI illness outbreak at Fairfax Co. elementary school, health officials urge vigilance
The health department in Fairfax County, Virginia, is urging students and parents to remain vigilant and stay home when sick in the aftermath what it’s calling a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at an elementary school last month. In a Nov. 15 email to the Fairfax County School Board, obtained by...
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County sees rise in flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations
Despite a trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients are starting to fill up in local hospitals — Montgomery hospital and county officials say they’re currently handling the surge while bracing for more emergency room activity in the coming weeks. According to the county Department...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Board Approves 2023-2024 School Year Calendar
MCPS Press Release: At its Dec. 6 business meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education approved the school year calendar for 2023-2024. The calendar is responsive to community input by offering limited instructional disruptions and highlights the system’s continued investment in our employees by including six professional development learning days. Highlights for the 2023-2024 school calendar include:
wypr.org
Good news? More Maryland kindergarteners are ready for school. Bad news? It’s not nearly enough
About 42% of kindergarteners across Maryland are considered academically ready for the classroom this year. That’s an improvement on the statewide Kindergarten Readiness Assessment when only 40% were academically prepared last year, Maryland State Board of Education data shows. But not nearly enough children are academically prepared for those...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Will Begin Accepting Rec Assist 2023 Applications on Dec. 12
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation will begin accepting applications for 2023 Rec Assist, the department’s financial assistance program, on Monday, Dec. 12. Rec Assist provides County residents who receive eligible public assistance an opportunity to receive a scholarship to use toward most Recreation activities and memberships. County residents who currently receive public assistance from any of these programs are eligible for Rec Assist: Care for Kids; Free and Reduced-Price Meal Services (FARMS); Housing Assistance from a Shelter; Maryland Energy Assistance; Maryland Medicaid; Montgomery County HHS Rental Assistance Program; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Supplemental Social Security Income; Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) and WIC.
bethesdamagazine.com
Marc Elrich, 20th County Council laud historic inauguration day
County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and the 20th County Council were sworn in for a four-year term at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda on Monday. Elrich and county officials lauded the occasion, noting the historical significance of incoming lawmakers. In his remarks to hundreds of people gathered,...
WUSA
DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags
WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 5, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Dec. 5 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Inaugural Ceremony: Inaugural Ceremony for the Montgomery County Executive and 20th County Council at 11 a.m. More information here. 2. Transportation: Grant program online information session from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The information session...
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Santa Claus to ride Harley through Montgomery County to benefit Children’s Inn at NIH
Santa Claus to ride Harley through Montgomery County to benefit Children’s Inn at NIH. On Wednesday, Santa Claus will take time out of his busy Christmas schedule to visit The Children’s Inn at NIH during the Montgomery County Police Department’s annual Santa Ride. [Patch]. MCPS explains why...
NBC Washington
Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized
Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
Special education teacher charged with assault of student with special needs
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A special education teacher at George C. Marshall High School has been charged with two counts of simple assault on a student with special needs. Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed to DC News Now that Amy Bonzano of Falls Church, has been placed on leave following the charges. […]
ggwash.org
Gaithersburg and the “law of the conservation of urban change”
This article was first published in The Deleted Scenes. In December 2021, I did some driving around Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, Maryland with a friend of mine who lives in the area. Gaithersburg is a really interesting outer suburb of Washington, DC, and the area is home to a lot of experimentation in urban form — doing more, in various ways, with suburbia than just strip malls, highways, and detached houses.
Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924. Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
mocoshow.com
2022 MCPS Latin Dance Competition Results
Student Latin Dance groups from 15 high schools participated—Bethesda-Chevy Chase, James Hubert Blake, Clarksburg, Damascus, Albert Einstein, Gaithersburg, Northwest, Northwood, Quince Orchard, Rockville, Seneca Valley, Sherwood, Springbrook, Watkins Mill and Wheaton. A video highlighting the event can be seen below. The Best In Show groups for the two divisions are listed below:
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
Student Breaks Out Concealed Gun During School Fight At Maryland High School, Sheriff Says
A potentially scary and tragic scene nearly played out in Charles County when a student in a Maryland high school took out a concealed weapon during a fight with another teen on Wednesday afternoon, investigators say.At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, detectives from the Charles Coun…
