Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection

Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Board of Education Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students will get a longer winter break and fewer half-days in the newly-approved 2023-2024 MCPS academic calendar. The MCPS Board of Education approved next year’s academic calendar during a board business meeting Tuesday. The 2023-2024 academic calendar featured a few changes from the 2022-2023...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County sees rise in flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations

Despite a trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients are starting to fill up in local hospitals — Montgomery hospital and county officials say they’re currently handling the surge while bracing for more emergency room activity in the coming weeks. According to the county Department...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS: Board Approves 2023-2024 School Year Calendar

MCPS Press Release: At its Dec. 6 business meeting, the Montgomery County Board of Education approved the school year calendar for 2023-2024. The calendar is responsive to community input by offering limited instructional disruptions and highlights the system’s continued investment in our employees by including six professional development learning days. Highlights for the 2023-2024 school calendar include:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Recreation Will Begin Accepting Rec Assist 2023 Applications on Dec. 12

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation will begin accepting applications for 2023 Rec Assist, the department’s financial assistance program, on Monday, Dec. 12. Rec Assist provides County residents who receive eligible public assistance an opportunity to receive a scholarship to use toward most Recreation activities and memberships. County residents who currently receive public assistance from any of these programs are eligible for Rec Assist: Care for Kids; Free and Reduced-Price Meal Services (FARMS); Housing Assistance from a Shelter; Maryland Energy Assistance; Maryland Medicaid; Montgomery County HHS Rental Assistance Program; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Supplemental Social Security Income; Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) and WIC.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Marc Elrich, 20th County Council laud historic inauguration day

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and the 20th County Council were sworn in for a four-year term at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda on Monday. Elrich and county officials lauded the occasion, noting the historical significance of incoming lawmakers. In his remarks to hundreds of people gathered,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags

WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 5, In Montgomery County

It’s Monday, Dec. 5 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Inaugural Ceremony: Inaugural Ceremony for the Montgomery County Executive and 20th County Council at 11 a.m. More information here. 2. Transportation: Grant program online information session from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The information session...
NBC Washington

Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized

Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

Gaithersburg and the “law of the conservation of urban change”

This article was first published in The Deleted Scenes. In December 2021, I did some driving around Gaithersburg in Montgomery County, Maryland with a friend of mine who lives in the area. Gaithersburg is a really interesting outer suburb of Washington, DC, and the area is home to a lot of experimentation in urban form — doing more, in various ways, with suburbia than just strip malls, highways, and detached houses.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Historic Black church vandalized in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating the vandalism of a historic African American church in Potomac, Maryland. The Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church was built by Black congregants and opened in 1924.  Meetings in the 1960s at the church were central to the civil rights movement in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

2022 MCPS Latin Dance Competition Results

Student Latin Dance groups from 15 high schools participated—Bethesda-Chevy Chase, James Hubert Blake, Clarksburg, Damascus, Albert Einstein, Gaithersburg, Northwest, Northwood, Quince Orchard, Rockville, Seneca Valley, Sherwood, Springbrook, Watkins Mill and Wheaton. A video highlighting the event can be seen below. The Best In Show groups for the two divisions are listed below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

