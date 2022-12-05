Katie Holmes’ 10 top fashion moments of 2022

Katie Holmes has become a synonym for style. The Dawson’s Creek actress-turned-director’s fashion sense has made her the latest “it girl”, and her wardrobe staples are a daily inspiration to many women.

From her dazzling looks on the red carpets to her flawless street style, it’s no wonder the 43-year-old has been featured in almost all the top fashion publications from Vogue to Glamour. She is establishing herself as a style icon not only with her style choices but also by being a part of the industry, attending runway shows, hanging out with designers and embracing everything from the fashion world.

In 2022, the famous New Yorker had innumerable fashion moments where she stole the night with the classiest, most sophisticated yet modern, edgy outfits. She wowed us with all the outfits she wore. From her 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards gorgeous Jonathan Simkha dress (made with crystals), the sleek black skin-tight hooded dress by Tom Ford she wore to his NYFW show, to the unique and striking white crocheted outfit she wore to the premiere of her new film “Alone Together.”

Every time Katie stepped out, she exuded elegance, and this gallery proves it. Scroll down to see our picks for her top fashion moments of 2022!

Katie Holmes at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards Katie Holmes attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 7, 2022 in New York City. For this affair, Katie opted for ‘20s flapper look. She wore a stunning shiny dress made out of crystals with fringes. She attended awards with her friend and designer of the dress, Jonathan Simkhai.

Katie Holmes at the 50th Anniversary of Bulgari in America Katie Holmes was a VIP guest at Bulgari’s glamorous 50th Anniversary party. She looked radiant and modern in an asymmetrical black slipdress by Khaite, black leather heel boots and jewelery by Bulgari in honor of the occasion.

Katie Holmes during Paris Fashion Week During Paris Fashion Week, Katie Holmes attended Chloé’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. The famous stylish New Yorker looked breathtaking wearing a mixed white leather and crochet dress by the designer. She completed her look with a black blazer on the dress, paired with black Oxford shoes and a black leather fold-over clutch.

Katie Holmes at Tom Ford during NYFW During New York Fashion Week, the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Tom Ford runway show in a bold and powerful look. She wore a black skin-tight hooded dress by the designer mentioned, which she paired with strappy sandals.

Katie Holmes at Ulla Johnson’s show during NYFW Another NYFW outfit that looked sensational on Katie was a dress she wore to attend Ulla Johnson ’s spring/summer 2023 show. She wore a dress by the designer with fall tones, floral prints, and asymmetrical trim.

Katie Holmes at the opening of Christian Siriano’s Concept Store Katie Holmes and Christian Siriano attend as Christian Siriano celebrates the opening of THE COLLECTIVE WEST in Westport, Connecticut. Suri Cruise ’s mom had a fresh no-makeup look and wore a white shirt dress paired with a black bag and white and black strappy sandals.

Katie Holmes at the premier of "Alone Together" For the premiere of her new film “Alone Together,” Katie Holmes wore a stunning white crocheted outfit that consisted of a matching top and skirt. The co-ord ensemble was part of Chloé 2022 fall 2022 collection. According to the designer, the matching set was handmade, and it took 180 hours to create.

Katie Holmes at The Silver Ball Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III attended The Silver Ball: The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios in New York City. The 43-year-old Hollywood star looked sensational in pretty ﻿tangerine plissé crepe midi dress by ﻿Jonathan Simkhai.

Katie Holmes at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party For one of the most prestigious nights in Hollywood, the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Katie Holmes debuted her nose ring and opted for a gorgeous and classy Chloé black floor-length gown with a side cut out and metal ring detail on the bust. Gabriela Hearst designed the dress.