Ioma D. Wening, 89, Jasper
Ioma D. Wening, 89, of Jasper, passed away at 10:04 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Ioma was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on June 10, 1933, to Walter J. and Emily M. (Buchta) Sendelweck. She married Edward A. Wening on...
June Ann Hildenbrand, 79, Huntingburg
June Ann Hildenbrand, 79, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:48 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Willowdale Village in Dale. She was born June 9, 1943, in Huntingburg, to Hugo and Elenor (Kronemeyer) Bartelt. June graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1961. She was a lifetime member of Salem...
Henry Norbert Merkley, 5, Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, 5, of Jasper, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland Elementary School.
David H. Sickbert, 82, Holland
David H. Sickbert, 82, of Holland, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. He was born July 24, 1940, in Holland, to Walter and Laura (Hanebutt) Sickbert. David was a member of St. Paul United Church in Holland. He enjoyed watching...
Two killed in early morning crash
Thursday morning, the Indiana State Police and Dubois County Sheriff’s Department responded to State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road in Dubois County for a two-vehicle fatal crash at around 7 a.m. Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist and Commercial Vehicle Inspectors are on the scene to determine the cause...
Commissioner Elmer Brames honored by state association
The Indiana Association of County Commissioners (IACC) announced that Dubois County Commissioner Elmer Brames was selected IACC’s Achievement Award winner as the “2022 South Distinguished County Commissioner of the Year”. Brames has served his county as County Commissioner since being elected in 2014 and has been President of...
Huntingburg teen selected for national training
Ruthie Sherer, a member of the Dubois County CARES Youth Leadership Team, recently completed the first step of the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s youth Training Of Trainers course. Sherer was one of only a dozen youth nationwide selected for the current class. Training Of Trainers is intended to...
City of Jasper municipal pool renovation on the horizon
The City of Jasper is making plans to begin renovations to the 65-year-old municipal pool. During Tuesday’s regular redevelopment commission meeting, the members discussed using funds collected by the Central Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District to create a TIF-backed bond to cover the engineering fees and construction of the exterior aquatic center. The Jasper Redevelopment Commission oversees the funds captured by the TIF distict.
JDCPL Libraries collecting donations for DOVE through the holidays
The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library system will continue to be a collection point for donations to the DOVE Recovery House for Women through the month of December. Collection points will be at the Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois, & Birdseye libraries. The Items most needed are:. Cleaning Supplies. Office Supplies. Snacks. Feminine...
Letter: Many benefits are gained from managing the forestland around us
The US Forest Service released a draft environmental assessment for the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project, located on the Hoosier National Forest in Orange and Crawford counties. The goals for the project are to improve foresthealth and resiliency, restore native hardwood species in areas of non-native pines, keep the historic upland oak-hickory community on the landscape, and provide a shifting mosaic of diverse forest ages, structure and composition for diverse wildlife habitats.
Social media post investigation results in juvenile probation referral
Over the weekend, the Jasper Police Department and a Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Resource officer investigated a threatening social media post made by a student in the corporation. According to police, during the investigation, they determined there was no credible threat associated with the social media post and the...
