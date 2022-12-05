The US Forest Service released a draft environmental assessment for the Buffalo Springs Restoration Project, located on the Hoosier National Forest in Orange and Crawford counties. The goals for the project are to improve foresthealth and resiliency, restore native hardwood species in areas of non-native pines, keep the historic upland oak-hickory community on the landscape, and provide a shifting mosaic of diverse forest ages, structure and composition for diverse wildlife habitats.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO