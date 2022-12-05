ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion To Release Beastie Boys ‘Check Your Head’ Capsule Collection

By Preezy Brown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THUIi_0jYMVKiB00

Champion has partnered with Bravado! to release a limited edition capsule collection in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Beastie Boys’ Check Your Head album. The collection, which will be available for purchase on Thursday (Dec. 8), will include a hoodie, a sweatshirt, and t-shirt, with prices ranging from $50 to $100 USD.

The Champion x Beastie Boys Hoodie, which is described as “cozy as it is cool,” is available in black and gray and priced at $100. The Champion x Beastie Boys Check Your Head Anniversary Sweatshirt retails at $95 and is available in black and gray, and the Champion x Beastie Boys Check Your Head Anniversary T-Shirt features the album cover art on the front and its title on the back and comes available in white and gray at $50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEuXR_0jYMVKiB00
Champion

Released on April 21, 1992, Check Your Head was the Beastie Boys’ third studio album and the first to be produced by the Beastie Boys, along with Mario Caldato Jr. The follow-up to what many consider their critically-acclaimed 1989 effort Paul’s Boutique , Check Your Head arrived three years after its predecessor and marked a stark contrast in styles and sounds. Recorded at the Beasties’ own G-Son studios in L.A., the album produced the singles “Pass the Mic,” “So What’cha Want,” “Jimmy James,” and “Gratitude” and was certified double-platinum by the RIAA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7teR_0jYMVKiB00
Champion

Ranked as one of the best albums of 1992 by numerous publications and critics, Check Your Head began the start of a new era from the Beasties, thus inspiring this limited edition capsule. A collection of pieces paying homage to the legacies of Ad-Rock, MCA , and Mike D, Champion’s collaboration with Bravado! continues the brand’s continued appreciation of Hip-Hop culture .

Check out the additional items from the Champion and Bravado! limited edition Beastie Boys capsule collection below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UyTy_0jYMVKiB00
Champion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPqI7_0jYMVKiB00
Champion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELeMj_0jYMVKiB00
Champion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTxCT_0jYMVKiB00

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
