Moody, AL

wbrc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into a law enforcement officer shooting in Blount County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that their investigators were called to investigate Wednesday. Hayden's police chief told WVTM 13 News that one of Hayden's police officers was involved. We've learned that...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 7

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 4  theft of property-3rd degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $1,268  December 5  theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $78  December 6  unauthorized use of vehicle; Enterprise Rental Company theft by deception-1st degree; Bromeliad Society International; cash  Arrests   December 6  Calvert, William B; 34  FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)  Coker, Michael J; 47  theft of property-4th degree  Davidson, Erin M; 34  theft of property-4th degree  Speakman, James R; 27  FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts)  FTA-theft of property-4th degree (3 counts) criminal trespassing-3rd degree  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Moody and Odenville

MOODY, Ala. — The Moody Police Department wants to find a suspect they believe tried to strike one of their officers with a vehicle. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt says Brian Beasley is wanted on a warrant for attempted murder of a police officer. Chief Hunt says Beasley is...
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Convicted felon from Center Point sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug, gun charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point, on drug and gun convictions to which he previously pleaded guilty, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. On Nov. 29, 2022, U.S. District […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

71-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a life sentence for Burglary from a 1993 conviction out of Tuscaloosa County died on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 8 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 71-year-old Eddie Robertson Jr. was found unresponsive by medical staff in […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Springville Landing Apartments shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham, claiming one life and injuring two more people at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Timothy Wayne Worsham III, 22, of Midfield, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

