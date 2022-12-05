Read full article on original website
Man who allegedly tried to kill Moody police officer with car caught in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly tried to hit a Moody police officer with a stolen car earlier this week has now been caught. Brian Keith Beasley, 50, was arrested Wednesday after being found in Trussville by U.S. Marshals. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Beasley has been charged with attempted murder and […]
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
wvtm13.com
Shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — An investigation is underway into a law enforcement officer shooting in Blount County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed that their investigators were called to investigate Wednesday. Hayden's police chief told WVTM 13 News that one of Hayden's police officers was involved. We've learned that...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 7
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 4 theft of property-3rd degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $1,268 December 5 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $78 December 6 unauthorized use of vehicle; Enterprise Rental Company theft by deception-1st degree; Bromeliad Society International; cash Arrests December 6 Calvert, William B; 34 FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts) Coker, Michael J; 47 theft of property-4th degree Davidson, Erin M; 34 theft of property-4th degree Speakman, James R; 27 FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts) FTA-theft of property-4th degree (3 counts) criminal trespassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Man convicted in DUI head-on crash that killed 61-year-old Hoover woman
A St. Clair County man has been convicted in a head-on DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old woman in Jefferson County two years ago. A Jefferson County jury on Wednesday found 50-year-old Daniel Wayne Swader guilty of reckless manslaughter in the 2020 in the death of Janice Denise White of Hoover.
Shots fired at police as drug search warrant served at Birmingham home
Gunshots were fired at Birmingham police today as they executed a drug-related search warrant in the city’s southwest side. Around 11 a.m., an officer put out an alert requesting all possible assistance in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue Southwest. Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the department’s Vice and...
2 arrested after suspect fires gun at officers during search warrant in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been arrested after a suspect reportedly fired a gun at officers Wednesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were serving a drug search warrant in the 2000 block of Princeton Avenue SW when the suspect opened fire at the officers before 11 a.m. No […]
Birmingham PD investigates shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7, At approximately 1:55 p.m. According to the BPD, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area simultaneously, […]
wvtm13.com
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Moody and Odenville
MOODY, Ala. — The Moody Police Department wants to find a suspect they believe tried to strike one of their officers with a vehicle. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt says Brian Beasley is wanted on a warrant for attempted murder of a police officer. Chief Hunt says Beasley is...
62-year-old woman identified in Collinsville death investigation
A death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in Collinsville.
UPDATE: Birmingham woman identified as Adamsville shooting victim
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the female who was shot and killed in Adamsville on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Wendy Johnson Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault. Patellaro was pronounced dead at the […]
wbrc.com
Walker County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from a church van in Sipsey Al. It happened Thursday December 1 at Pisgah Baptist Church. Surveillance video shows two people in masks. Officials say they have some...
Convicted felon from Center Point sentenced to 5 years in prison on drug, gun charges
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge recently sentenced Torace Laster, 25, of Center Point, on drug and gun convictions to which he previously pleaded guilty, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. On Nov. 29, 2022, U.S. District […]
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
wdhn.com
6 family members sentenced to prison following cockfighting ring investigation in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following the breakup of one of the largest cockfighting rings in the country this summer, six family members from Chilton County have been sentenced to prison. Seven members of the Easterling family from Verbena have been sentenced to prison for violating the Animal Welfare Act...
71-year-old inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a life sentence for Burglary from a 1993 conviction out of Tuscaloosa County died on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 8 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 71-year-old Eddie Robertson Jr. was found unresponsive by medical staff in […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman found dead after shooting in Adamsville
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. — The victim in a recent homicide in Adamsville has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported the victim in that investigation is Wendy Patellaro, 46, of Birmingham. The JCCMEO says Patellaro was shot and was found dead in the 3700 block of...
71-year-old inmate’s death at Alabama prison believed to be from natural causes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate who had been serving a life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Report confirms. Eddie Robertson Jr., 71, was found dead in the prison infirmary before 8 a.m. Tuesday. His death is believed to be from natural causes. In 1993, […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of Springville Landing Apartments shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Gunfire erupted at Springville Landing Apartments in Birmingham, claiming one life and injuring two more people at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Timothy Wayne Worsham III, 22, of Midfield, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the […]
