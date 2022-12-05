CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 7, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 4 theft of property-3rd degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $1,268 December 5 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $78 December 6 unauthorized use of vehicle; Enterprise Rental Company theft by deception-1st degree; Bromeliad Society International; cash Arrests December 6 Calvert, William B; 34 FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts) Coker, Michael J; 47 theft of property-4th degree Davidson, Erin M; 34 theft of property-4th degree Speakman, James R; 27 FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia (3 counts) FTA-theft of property-4th degree (3 counts) criminal trespassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO