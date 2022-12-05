Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Russia-USA Prisoner Swap - clipped version
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 2 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Catch Up Quick.
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville woman located safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight to Knoxville canceled
Hundreds of thousands of travelers will take to the sky and hit the road in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That also could mean some hiccups along the way.
Shania Twain announces Knoxville concert
"Let's go, girls" takes a new meaning now for East Tennessee as the phrase was made famous by the one and only Canadian country queen Shania Twain, who has announced a Knoxville concert date for October 2023.
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
wvlt.tv
Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede
Married couple starts an authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville girl earns out-of-this-world badge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, NASA’s Artemis I is scheduled to complete its mission and land in the Pacific ocean Sunday. Aboard the spacecraft is a unique item for an 11-year-old girl living in Knoxville. The young girl is Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grader at Ball Camp Elementary and...
New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
wkyufm.org
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
wvlt.tv
Shania Twain coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena, tickets to support good cause
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five-time Grammy winner and best-selling female country artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour Tuesday, featuring a stop in Knoxville. The tour will kick off on Oct. 12, 2023 in Antonio, Texas and include a stop at...
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
wvlt.tv
Some holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fun holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend. Unicorn World is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall Saturday and Sunday. Kids of all ages can go enjoy the interactive and themed experience including an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, storytime, and life-sized unicorns. Tickets start at $30.
wvlt.tv
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton's Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
wvlt.tv
Double Your Donation Day is back at Second Harvest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Second Harvest Food Banks’ biggest donations days happened Thursday during its Double Your Donation day. The organization has every donation matched up to $750,000. The director of development at Second Harvest, Rachael Ellis, said for each dollar donated, it’ll help provide six meals to people in need of food.
