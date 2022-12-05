ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398hRk_0jYMUbd300

(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1.

“The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and rewarding work we do as members of the General Assembly is accomplished in a district office. We hope our constituents will stop by and check out the many state government services that are available to them.”

Memorial Highway Chevrolet hosts December food drive

Kephart and his staff will be available at the following district office locations:

In Clearfield County he’ll be located at 315 East Market Street, Suite 100. At this office, he and staff can be reached at 814-765-0609 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In Cambria County, he’ll be located at 264 Haida Avenue, Suite A1 in Hastings. You can reach him and his staff at 814-247-6210 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. -4 p.m.

“We’re also in the process of setting up our Osceola Mills satellite office, which will be open sometime in January every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 Lingle Street in Osceola Mills,” Kephart added. “Well send out the details when that location is up and running.”

Kephart represents the 73rd Legislative District, which consists of the following municipalities:

Cambria County – the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton.

Clearfield County – the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.

Kephart will be officially sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

WTAJ

WTAJ

