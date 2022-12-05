ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

WTVCFOX

Tennessee teacher charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher has been charged with false reports after he reported earlier this week that he had been stabbed inside the school, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say 53-year-old Harold Dalton filed the report on Monday. Investigators conducted...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Gray man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said “human error” led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl. According to a release from VSP, an administrative review was launched after agency officials learned of the allegations against Edwards. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Former SCSO deputy facing investigation found dead inside home

BLOUNTVILLE — A former deputy was found dead of a self- inflicted gunshot wound in his home on Monday after authorities began an investigation into his conduct, a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said the former officer’s name is being withheld at this time....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting at her vehicle. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), states that deputies were called to Chatfield Square in Johnson City. A victim told police that Mark Littner, 61, had physically assaulted her, then […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City man faces multiple charges

Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for …. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder. SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say. SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say. Bristol VA Council approves $12m landfill sidewall...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged

Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police: Investigation begins into disturbing videos made by teen

The Elizabethton Police Department has confirmed the start of an investigation into a juvenile who posted disturbing videos on social media. The clips show the child abusing a small cat and taking a knife and stabbing himself with a homemade protection vest. The message posted on Elizabethton’s official Facebook account...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault

TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault. TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported …. TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault. Christmas in Blountville kicks off full weekend of …. Christmas is in full swing in the Tri-Cities and Blountville...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

