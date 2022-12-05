Read full article on original website
How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour
The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
Mark Wahlberg Is Selling His Lavish Mega Mansion and You Won’t Believe How Big the Kitchen Is
Eight months ago, Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham listed their lavish North Beverly Park estate on the market for a staggering $87.5 million price tag. Tucked away in what is known as the most exclusive gated community on the West Coast, the 30,500-square foot chateau, designed by well-known architect Richard Landry, is an incredible two-story home which sits on six acres of land and acts as its own private country club.
SheKnows
This Charming Chateau Marilyn Monroe & Madonna Reportedly Called Home is Selling For $899,000 — See Inside!
Marilyn Monroe has such a complicated legacy, one with so much mystery and intrigue that tons of places in Hollywood claim to have a connection to the American icon. The Blonde Bombshell reportedly lived in over 40 houses during her short life, including this cozy and chic, French-Normandy chateau in the Beachwood Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles that just hit the real estate market.
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
A Castle-Like LA Manse Once Owned by the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Just Listed for $9.8 Million
From a futuristic Richard Neutra compound in La Crescenta to a tropic-themed Malibu cottage, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has racked up quite the real estate portfolio. Now, another one of his former California properties has hit the market and it’s chock full of Art Nouveau style and the musician’s personal flair. Nicknamed The Castle, the striking two-acre spread is nestled in the hills of the Los Feliz neighborhood. Originally designed in the ‘20s by Angelus Temple architect A.F. Leicht, the Los Angeles abode comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms and roughly 5,600 square feet of living space. Michael Balzary (aka Flea) bought the...
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Spend $29 Million on Richard Neutra House
At this point, we can just call Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi the ultimate celebrity house flippers. The couple have successfully flipped over fifteen homes in Montecito alone, including the purchase and sale of separate neighborhood properties earlier this year. In Los Angeles county, the couple flipped their Robert Skinner-designed house back in May, just eight months after purchasing the immaculate midcentury home. Now they’ve gone for another iconic property within the county, Bel Air’s Brown-Sidney house, in an off-market deal for $29 million, according to Dirt.
tatler.com
A Trumptastic mansion to make Louis XVI proud: the Euro-riche status symbols inside Ivana’s New York townhouse, on the market for $26 million
The real love of the late Ivana Trump’s life was the East 64th Street mansion she purchased for $2.5m in 1992, as she finalised her divorce from the man she coined The Donald. In her 72 years, the yet-to-be president came and went, and so did a litany of lithe Italian husbands, lovers and companions. Men? Replaceable, clearly. But she would not, until the day she died, let go of that property, with its murals and chandeliers and marble. Some even say it killed her: she was found unresponsive lying at the foot of its staircase this July, one last cup of coffee spilled by her side. Friends had begged her to move, citing the ‘treacherous’ flights as a danger to her life - but for Ivana it was always East 64th Street or bust.
Jay-Z Once Featured This Massive NYC Penthouse in a Music Video. Now It Can Be Yours.
Manhattan’s newest pencil-thin condo towers may claim jaw-dropping views of leafy Central Park—but that’s mostly what owners get to see: the park. From the expansive twin roof decks of this dramatic 5,500-square-foot triplex penthouse, you can gaze at what they’re calling the “new” view of the city.
Andy Warhol's portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II has set an auction record, selling for almost $900,000
The portrait was sold for more than twice its estimated price at Heffel's Post War and Contemporary Art auction last Thursday.
For $3.05 Million You Can Buy the Luxury Apartment Marilyn Monroe Shared With Arthur Miller
The price of the historic address has gone down from $3.75 million.
Power Couple Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson Return In New Season Of HGTV Hit Series ‘Married To Real Estate’ On Thursday, Jan. 12, At 9 PM ET/PT
A dynamic duo both in life and work, powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, expert builder Mike Jackson, will return for a new 12-episode season of their HGTV breakout hit series Married to Real Estate on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Matt Copson’s Spiderweb Watch for Arnold & Son Heads to Auction
A subset of Phillips New York Watch Auction: Seven on Dec. 11, TimeForArt is a carefully curated sale of timepieces from some of the world’s most exceptional watchmakers, hosted by the Swiss Institute with 100% of proceeds benefiting its exhibitions, programs, education, and more. And for the occasion, Arnold & Son (a Swiss watchmaker founded in London) has donated a wristwatch designed in collaboration with British artist Matt Copson.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Splurges On $7.5M Bentley-Branded Condo
The Atlanta native is dropping seven figures on his new residence. Future is celebrating yet another dominant year as one of the hottest rappers in the game. His latest splurge comes in the form of dropping a $7.5 million bag. The money was spent on a new pad – and it’s Bentley-branded, of course.
The Guy Behind Those Owl NFTs Just Bought a $16.5M House
While the Bored Ape Yacht Club is still one of the most successful NFT projects out there, the owl avatars known as Moonbirds have retained their value even as interest in NFTs continues to fall. A collection of 10,000 NFTs created by tech entrepreneur Kevin Rose, Moonbirds features owls in...
architecturaldigest.com
Inside an East Hampton Farmhouse That Marries Old and New
When Jordan Carlyle and Mario Margelist first moved in together seven years ago, the thrill of being in the same city and, importantly, the same house was too great to risk jinxing. “We had been in a long-distance relationship for some time, and Mario was shuttling between Zurich and New York every month or so, working from here when he could. That is, until we realized there was no reason for him not to work from here full time,” recalls Carlyle, founder and principal of New York–based Carlyle Designs. Margelist is founder of Swiss luxury goods boutique, Lux, and Carlyle’s husband. Of course, with all the excitement that followed, neither man was particularly inclined to make any aesthetic edits to the apartment they now call home—one that Carlyle had occupied for many years prior. “We kind of just settled in right away.”
