FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azdesertswarm.com
Former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa commits to Arizona
Arizona remains dedicated to heavily the state of Southern California, and this isn’t just limited to prep prospects. The Wildcats have landed a commitment from former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, their first pickup this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Manoa spent five seasons with...
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
thisistucson.com
12 Tucson (and Arizona) experiences to gift this holiday season
Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2021 and updated in 2022. With the holiday season in full swing and the end of the year quickly approaching, it can be a little overwhelming to find the perfect present for loved ones. If a present from a big box store isn't cutting it this year, here is a list of 12 local and Arizona-based experiences to gift to native Tucsonans, those flocking here for the holiday season, or even yourself. 🎁
New culinary experience opens in Tucson
A new culinary experience comes to Tucson where they are making the cooking process a step-by-step experience and allowing customers taste buds to travel around the world.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Author tells story of girls and women in Tombstone
History has always appealed to Tucson resident Vali Benson. So, writing a historical novel came naturally to her. When her children were young, she took them to Tombstone — because, she said, what little boys don’t like gunfights and horses? But she learned the stories were deeper than that.
Native Grill and Wings on Speedway shuts down, new location to open in summer
The Native Grill and Wings on Speedway closed Nov. 30. The location, at 3100 E. Speedway, is part of a move that will culminate in a new location opening in the summer.
Tucson woman takes on project making beanies to warm heads and hearts
For Danyella Renae, she's helping spread some magic this time of year with these beanies. "Just makes me feel good to help other people, especially around this time of the year," expressed Renae.
NASA's SOFIA spacecraft to retire in Arizona
NASA's SOFIA, which stands for Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, is now retired and heading to the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson.
Thief steals star from atop Christmas tree
Sometimes instead of getting the Christmas spirit—people get mean spirited instead. Like this guy, caught on surveillance taking the star from a Christmas tree.
Settlement in Arizona's ketamine case
An Arizona fire and medical company has reached a settlement with a family that blamed their 23-year-old son's death on a paramedic's decision to inject him with ketamine.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
Fronteras Desk
'The Ultimate Sophistication' photo exhibit showcases authentic O’odham women's clothing
An exhibit on display in Tucson features photographs of authentic, historically accurate clothing worn by O’odham women. "The Ultimate Sophistication" was in Phoenix over the summer and is now at the Arizona State Museum at the University of Arizona. Kyle Knox is the photographer behind the exhibit. He’s the...
Tucson family business shares tamale tips
For nearly 40 years Anita's Street Market has been serving homemade Mexican food. They won best of Tucson recently for Best Tortillas and Empanadas. But this time of year, it's all about tamales.
southernarizonaguide.com
The Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson
Yume Japanese Gardens is a small respite in midtown Tucson just south of Tucson Botanical Gardens. It is only around 7 years old and does not get the kind of notoriety that its next-door neighbor Tucson Botanical Gardens gets. We took our opportunity to visit Yume gardens after several attempts to visit, often stymied by changes of plans and bad (hot) weather. After 3 or 4 days of rain, it was finally going to get back up to a temperature that a decent Tucsonan would be seen out and about in, a high of 74. That still sounded cold to me, so I bundled up in long jeans, a sweatshirt and hiking boots, a bit of an overreaction. The sun came out in Tucson fashion, radiant and warm.
Town of Marana has increase in shoppers from Mexico
A study from the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management shows tourism from Mexico in southern Arizona is up compared to last year.
