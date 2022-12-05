ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa commits to Arizona

Arizona remains dedicated to heavily the state of Southern California, and this isn’t just limited to prep prospects. The Wildcats have landed a commitment from former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa, their first pickup this offseason from the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Manoa spent five seasons with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

12 Tucson (and Arizona) experiences to gift this holiday season

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2021 and updated in 2022. With the holiday season in full swing and the end of the year quickly approaching, it can be a little overwhelming to find the perfect present for loved ones. If a present from a big box store isn't cutting it this year, here is a list of 12 local and Arizona-based experiences to gift to native Tucsonans, those flocking here for the holiday season, or even yourself. 🎁
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Author tells story of girls and women in Tombstone

History has always appealed to Tucson resident Vali Benson. So, writing a historical novel came naturally to her. When her children were young, she took them to Tombstone — because, she said, what little boys don’t like gunfights and horses? But she learned the stories were deeper than that.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
southernarizonaguide.com

The Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson

Yume Japanese Gardens is a small respite in midtown Tucson just south of Tucson Botanical Gardens. It is only around 7 years old and does not get the kind of notoriety that its next-door neighbor Tucson Botanical Gardens gets. We took our opportunity to visit Yume gardens after several attempts to visit, often stymied by changes of plans and bad (hot) weather. After 3 or 4 days of rain, it was finally going to get back up to a temperature that a decent Tucsonan would be seen out and about in, a high of 74. That still sounded cold to me, so I bundled up in long jeans, a sweatshirt and hiking boots, a bit of an overreaction. The sun came out in Tucson fashion, radiant and warm.
TUCSON, AZ

