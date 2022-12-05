The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the grand opening of Grunt Style, a San Antonio-based military-themed clothing store, Friday in the Clear Creek Exchange. Mickey Jeffrey, one of the first customers in the store after the ribbon cutting, said he is happy to have a Grunt Style store so close to home. “It makes it easier to get in and get what I want instead of having to order it online and wait for it to come in the mail,” Jeffrey said. This marks the third Grunt Style to be located on a military installation.

