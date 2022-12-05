Read full article on original website
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
texasstandard.org
Vision Zero and the struggle to bring down traffic fatalities in Texas
“The Texas Department of Transportation really prioritizes speed over safety,” says Angie Schmitt, a planning consultant and author of “Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.”. Tens of thousands of people die in traffic accidents each year in the United States,...
saobserver.com
VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation
VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
KVUE
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
forthoodsentinel.com
Grunt Style grand opening
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the grand opening of Grunt Style, a San Antonio-based military-themed clothing store, Friday in the Clear Creek Exchange. Mickey Jeffrey, one of the first customers in the store after the ribbon cutting, said he is happy to have a Grunt Style store so close to home. “It makes it easier to get in and get what I want instead of having to order it online and wait for it to come in the mail,” Jeffrey said. This marks the third Grunt Style to be located on a military installation.
During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program
SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said. In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention...
KSAT 12
Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
Tuberculosis detected at Northside ISD high schools
SAN ANTONIO — A person at Brandeis High School tested positive for tuberculosis and some students and staff may have been exposed. Officials also noted that there is a 'common link' involving Clark High School as well. Principal Dr. Geri Berger sent a letter to parents saying that Northside...
This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
Up-armored Humvee stolen from U.S. Army Reserve Center in San Marcos
Authorities are searching for an up-armored Humvee that someone stole from the U.S. Army Reserve Center sometime in late November.
KENS 5
San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA
SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
COVID Tracker: 697 new cases reported in San Antonio Tuesday, highest total in three months
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County on Tuesday recorded 697 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day tally in more than three months and a figure that puts into sharp relief a trend the San Antonio area has been experiencing since about mid-November. Health authorities reported at least 296 new infections...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How is Child Custody Determined in San Antonio, TX
When divorce or separation happens, child custody becomes the primary argument if children are involved. Every state differs in child custody laws and family laws. The only thing that remains intact is that the courts always look for what is best for the child. Getting a child custody lawyer is in the best interest of the parent who feels they are fit to have custody.
KSAT 12
South Side home unlivable after contractor removes roof, walks off the job
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been forced to permanently move in with her daughter after a contractor hired to replace her home’s roof walked off the job, leading to extensive water damage inside. “Well, I don’t want to cry right now, but it’s really been...
KSAT 12
Teens are using realistic looking guns to shoot gel balls at people in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are warning local teens and their parents about the dangers of Orbeez guns after they say unsuspecting citizens have been shot with the gel balls. Police posted a warning to Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying they have received multiple 911 calls involving Orbeez guns. “On...
22-Year-Old Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Sunday. The crash happened at the 1500 block of S WW White Road at around 4:30 p.m. According to the officials, the driver of an unknown vehicle turned in front of the motorcyclist.
KSAT 12
One person dead in shooting near Helotes, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot dead after an argument near Helotes, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook. A 37-year-old man was found shot inside the home. He was pronounced...
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
