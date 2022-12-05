ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

Vision Zero and the struggle to bring down traffic fatalities in Texas

“The Texas Department of Transportation really prioritizes speed over safety,” says Angie Schmitt, a planning consultant and author of “Right of Way: Race, Class and the Silent Epidemic of Pedestrian Deaths in America.”. Tens of thousands of people die in traffic accidents each year in the United States,...
TEXAS STATE
saobserver.com

VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation

VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022

HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
HYE, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Grunt Style grand opening

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the grand opening of Grunt Style, a San Antonio-based military-themed clothing store, Friday in the Clear Creek Exchange. Mickey Jeffrey, one of the first customers in the store after the ribbon cutting, said he is happy to have a Grunt Style store so close to home. “It makes it easier to get in and get what I want instead of having to order it online and wait for it to come in the mail,” Jeffrey said. This marks the third Grunt Style to be located on a military installation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
BOERNE, TX
KENS 5

San Antonio candle company makes prayer candles | Made in SA

SAN ANTONIO — Located on the west side of San Antonio since 1937, Reed Candle Company is proud to be keeping its roots in the city where it all started. “The company was actually started by Peter Reed in 1937, so the company is over 85 years -old. He was having problems finding votive candles," Reed Candle Company, Chief Operations Officer, Trey Sessions said. "He ended up buying two votive machines and started running it with his immediate family."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels

Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How is Child Custody Determined in San Antonio, TX

When divorce or separation happens, child custody becomes the primary argument if children are involved. Every state differs in child custody laws and family laws. The only thing that remains intact is that the courts always look for what is best for the child. Getting a child custody lawyer is in the best interest of the parent who feels they are fit to have custody.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One person dead in shooting near Helotes, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot dead after an argument near Helotes, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook. A 37-year-old man was found shot inside the home. He was pronounced...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

