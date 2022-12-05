CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event on Monday, Dec. 12. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Cheyenne VAMC Auditorium, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd. The week of action will inform Wyoming Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure–related healthcare and benefits they have earned.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO