City Council announces president and vice president nominations
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — At Tuesday night’s Annual Straw Poll Dinner, Councilmembers Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel were nominated as president and vice president, respectively, for the Cheyenne City Council. Both Johnson and Esquibel are Ward III councilmembers. The selections that were made will go into effect in 2023.
City of Cheyenne opens application to fill vacant board slots
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and one vacancy on the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities. Online and PDF applications are available for interested parties at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained...
Laramie County Library System seeks community input
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library System is inviting community members to participate in a variety of online surveys to help the organization better meet the needs of Laramie County and successfully reach its strategic goals for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The organization is seeking community input...
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center to host PACT Act Town Hall
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a PACT Act Week of Action event on Monday, Dec. 12. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to noon in the Cheyenne VAMC Auditorium, 2360 E. Pershing Blvd. The week of action will inform Wyoming Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure–related healthcare and benefits they have earned.
Mayor’s Youth Council to host free holiday crafts, Santa Claus visit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Mayor’s Youth Council and Paul Smith Children’s Village will host free holiday crafts and a special Santa Claus visit. The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Paul Smith Children’s Village, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
Public, trustee support saves Laramie County School District 1 Policy Advisory Committee
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1’s Policy Advisory Committee will continue to function as part of the district’s procedure on proposing new or amended policies following trustee action Monday. Trustees were initially to consider adopting an amended Chapter 2 Section 11 that would open proposals...
Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley offers holiday lights tour, first light decoration competition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley will offer its Holiday Light Tour and first annual light decoration competition from Dec. 9, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023. People can buy tickets to ride the trolley and view downtown buildings, homes and yards adorned with brightly colored and festive lights. Rides are offered every hour between 6 and 9 p.m.
Laramie County Commissioners pass 2023 holiday schedule, revised social media policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Commissioners approved the 2022–23 holiday schedule and passed a stricter policy for verifying the county’s official social media sites during their Tuesday meeting. The 2022–23 holiday schedule is available below:. A revised social media policy passed by the commissioners establishes...
Wyoming transit seek Cheyenne community input on proposed route to Fort Collins
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
Laramie County Commissioners allow sheriff’s office to purchase $73K worth of riot gear
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be able to purchase more than $73,000 worth of riot gear equipment following an action Tuesday by the County Commissioners. Commissioners gave their nod of approval for the sheriff’s office to proceed with its $73,816 purchase of riot gear...
Parts of Cheyenne’s 17th Street closed for fire line repairs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7, 17th Street from Central Avenue to Warren Avenue will be closed for emergency repair work on a fire line. Access to all businesses will only be allowed to and from Warren Avenue. Depending on the severity of the damage, the City of Cheyenne reports that repairs could take two to three weeks, weather permitting.
Laramie County Commissioners accept emergency preparedness funding
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Laramie County Commissioners accepted several grant awards from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security that will be used to fund various emergency preparedness measures for the county. The approved grant awards and measures include:. $43,744 bomb suit for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, funded...
Laramie County School District 1 announces new appointments in Board of Trustees
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees has appointed new members and new positions for the 2022–23 school year. There are a few new members for this year: Rene Hinkle and Susan Edgerton. Other members are Tim Bolin, Christy Klaassen, Alicia Smith, Brittany Ashby, and Brooke Humphrey.
Cheyenne resident arrested for five counts of forgery, three counts of conspiracy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been arrested for allegedly committing several forgeries around the city, along with conspiring to commit more. Marvell Essjames Evans, 25, was arrested yesterday, Dec. 5, for these crimes and saw Judge Antionette Williams today for his initial appearance. His bond is currently set at 10% of $5,000 cash.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/7/22–12/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Meals on Wheels to offer new pet food delivery service
CHEYENNE, Wyo — Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne announced it will launch a pet food delivery service in January. Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is a program where residents can volunteer to prepare and deliver daily meals for people in need in Laramie County. In its upcoming program, AniMeals,...
Obituaries: Jones; Shriner; Garcia
Gloria Lynn Jones (Shockley): March 19, 1952 – December 2, 2022. Gloria Lynn Jones (Shockley), 70, passed away from complications of pneumonia on the evening of December 2, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. Gloria was born on March 19, 1952 in Valley City, North Dakota to Gordon and Geneva Shockley.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Kevin Patrick Jones, 62 –...
Cheyenne custom cake designer creates memorable desserts
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cute cakes are crucial to any celebration, and no one knows that better than Cheyenne-based cake designer Kassi Bertogli. Bertogli is the owner of Stick It Cakes, a small business dedicated to creating and customizing quirky cakes for the Cheyenne community. Every week, Bertogli turns her...
Cheyenne Little Theatre announces discounted tickets for stage performance
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Little Theatre is selling discounted tickets today for one of its last remaining stage performances of the year. People can purchase a $10 ticket to see tonight’s showing of “The Trials of Ebenezer Scrooge” instead of buying them at the usual fee range of $14 to $22.
