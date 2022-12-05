ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City rapist convicted in San Mateo court

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — After three hours of jury deliberation, a Redwood City man has been convicted on all counts for violent sexual assaults that took place in 2020, according to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office.

Alejando Vanegas Guevara, 29, was found guilty of five felonies including two counts of forcible rape which were the result of three separate sexual assaults that occurred in 2020.

According to prosecutors, around 10:40 p.m on Aug. 5, 2020, a 62-year-old woman was sitting at a bus stop after work near 9th Avenue and El Camino Real when Guevara grabbed her. He then dragged her behind newsstands nearby, beat her unconscious and then raped her, according to the DA.

A jogger running nearby saw her on the ground with Guevara standing over her and informed police. Police arriving on scene found the victim unresponsive, with her pants pulled down, and “significant trauma” to her face, head and pelvic area.

The victims in this case are listed as Jane Does 1, 2 and 3 to protect their privacy. The charges for the assaults on Jane Doe 2 are the result of an incident that occurred on July 9, 2020 around 1 a.m. near the main library.

Guevara was also convicted of charges connected to sexual assaults of Jane Doe 3 on June 4, 2020 around 10:56 p.m. in the Caltrain parking lot in Redwood City.

Guevara was ultimately arrested at his mother’s home in Redwood City on Aug. 11, 2020.

The trial for Guevara’s crimes took 17 days in front of Judge Stephanie G. Garratt of San Mateo County. Guevara was found guilty of the following charges:

  • Counts I, IV and V forcible rape (one count for each victim)
  • Count II forcible digital penetration
  • Count III kidnapping for the purposes of rape

The jury also found the following allegations against Guevara to be true:

  • Infliction great bodily injury during a sexual assault
  • Sexual assault during kidnapping
  • Multiple sexual assault victims sexual assault inflicting great bodily injury

Guevara’s bail is set at $10 million, and he is expected back in court on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. for a court trial on the aggravating factors in this case. Guevara’s date for sentencing is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

theSnarlingDog
2d ago

Unfortunately California will let him out in under a year for a reason nobody knows because nobody will know who released him, just like all of the other child predators California has let out early without notifying the public

Nominon Jr.
2d ago

The good thing for the hunting community is that these are not at all endangered.

