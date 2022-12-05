Read full article on original website
Related
supertalk929.com
Sullivan County SRO under investigation dies from self-inflicted gunshot
A school resource officer with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday. A release from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office said the officer was terminated from his position and then found dead a short while later at his home. Cassidy said his...
wcyb.com
Sullivan Heights teacher charged with false reports after stabbing report, police say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher has been charged with false reports after he reported earlier this week that he had been stabbed inside the school, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police said Harold Dalton made the report on Monday. Investigators conducted...
Gray man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims […]
wcyb.com
Police: Greeneville man accused of raping child shoots self when police arrive
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville man accused of raping a child shot himself to death Tuesday when police arrived at his home to serve an arrest warrant, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The...
Kingsport Times-News
Former SCSO deputy facing investigation found dead inside home
BLOUNTVILLE — A former deputy was found dead of a self- inflicted gunshot wound in his home on Monday after authorities began an investigation into his conduct, a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said the former officer’s name is being withheld at this time....
Rogersville man in clown mask carrying crossbow sends courthouse into lockdown, police report
A courthouse in Rogersville was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a man was seen walking around outside wearing a clown mask and carrying a crossbow, according to a release.
WCSO: Grinch arrested for aggravated burglary; funds for bond to go to nonprofit
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s a mean one — and a naughty one — but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found a way to use his Christmas crime to help others. The WCSO on Wednesday arrested the Grinch, who was caught green-handed stealing Christmas. “We long thought it was a crime ring, but the […]
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
wymt.com
Police department asking for help to find missing truck
COEBURN, Va. (WYMT) - Police in one Southwest Virginia community are asking for your help to find a stolen truck. Police in Coeburn say they are looking for a 2006 Chevy Silverado 3500 Crew Cab that was stolen from outside town hall early Wednesday morning. The truck is red, has...
Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
Johnson City man accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman and shooting at her vehicle. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), states that deputies were called to Chatfield Square in Johnson City. A victim told police that Mark Littner, 61, had physically assaulted her, then […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man faces multiple charges
Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Michael McDonald, of Johnson City, on Tuesday and charged him with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Police responded to reports of a male who was allegedly strangling a female and threatening other individuals in...
VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said “human error” led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl. According to a release from VSP, an administrative review was launched after agency officials learned of the allegations against Edwards. The […]
wjhl.com
Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Elizabethton shooting bragged about killing
Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Elizabethton shooting bragged about killing. Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder …. Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Elizabethton shooting bragged about killing. HMG Health Matters: A Patient’s Story. Dr. Alan Meade, of HMG Rehabilitation tells us about...
supertalk929.com
Police: Johnson City victim choked unconscious, suspect charged
Johnson City police made an arrest early Tuesday following a call to authorities about a man threatening several members of a home with a gun and knife. Michael McDonald is facing assault and drug charges stemming from the incident where one of the victims was found with facial wounds and signs that she had been strangled. The victim later told officers she had lost consciousness at one point during the struggle.
supertalk929.com
Police: Investigation begins into disturbing videos made by teen
The Elizabethton Police Department has confirmed the start of an investigation into a juvenile who posted disturbing videos on social media. The clips show the child abusing a small cat and taking a knife and stabbing himself with a homemade protection vest. The message posted on Elizabethton’s official Facebook account...
Alleged killer arrested for different gun crime hours after fatal Thursday shooting
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two men charged in an Elizabethton shooting death Thursday was arrested just hours later for an unrelated gun crime. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Phillip Glass’s death, was charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with felony reckless endangerment after a sheriff’s deputy responded to […]
Sullivan Heights staff member stabbed with utility knife, school officials say
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan Heights Middle School parents received a call from school administrators the day after a staff member was reportedly injured on school property Monday morning. The automated call specified that the injury was the result of a stabbing. On Tuesday, Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski told parents that officials […]
TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy
(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
Elizabethton police, school leaders looking into video of juvenile punching cat
Police and school leaders in Elizabethton are looking into an incident involving a juvenile and an animal.
Comments / 0