Atlanta, GA

saportareport.com

MyMODA launches, offering digital space for design events, programs, exhibits

A new digital community has hit Atlanta’s art scene — MyMODA. Last week, the Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) launched this new online platform which provides events, programs and exhibitions focused on the world of design. With these virtual offerings, folks across the world can attend events that would have otherwise been inaccessible, while also joining a community with shared interests.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Georgia World Congress Center’s Frank Poe to retire in two years

Frank Poe, executive director of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, has agreed to extend his tenure until the end of 2024. The authority will begin a search for his successor next fall. Poe has headed the GWCC since April 2010. He was instrumental in the decision-making process that led...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

At long last: Zoo Atlanta to get new animal veterinary facility

Currently, Zoo Atlanta has been operating out of an animal care facility that used to be a City of Atlanta lawn care maintenance facility. Within two years, though, the zoo will soon be getting a new animal health center – one that will be 10 times larger than the current veterinary facility.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Program at Emory’s Winship Cancer Institute Uses Community Case Studies to Engage Middle Schoolers in STEM

Cancer disproportionately impacts Georgia’s communities of color and those from rural and lower socioeconomic backgrounds. These same population groups are also significantly underrepresented in the U.S. biomedical research and health care workforce, which contributes to and exacerbates cancer health disparities. Supported by a new five-year, $1.34 million Science Education...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Investor Home Purchases and the Rising Threat to Owners and Renters

The scarcity of affordable housing in cities across the country has been well documented. From the onset of the pandemic, news headlines pointed to rapidly rising home sale prices and the increase in investors and corporate entities purchasing and renting out single-family homes, leaving current and prospective homebuyers and renters on the outside looking in.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Holidays and Happenings at Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza

By Jim Durrett, executive director of Buckhead Community Improvement District, and Robin Suggs, general manager of Lenox Square. December has arrived, and with it the return of holiday shoppers in Buckhead. Retail accounts for approximately $3.7 billion of economic activity in our community, and much of that occurs during this time of the year. I asked Robin Suggs, a Buckhead Community Improvement District board member and general manager of Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, to provide her perspective on the 2022 holiday shopping season. I hope you enjoy this look at how things are going so far and what shoppers can expect to find at these two major Buckhead shopping destinations. – Jim Durrett.
Atlanta, GA

