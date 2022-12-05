Read full article on original website
A closer look at 5450 W Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Wilson
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Tonight: Full moon and ‘lunar occultation’ over Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Step outside this evening, Dec. 7, to catch the last full moon of 2022 which will also coincide with a “lunar occultation.”. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the astronomical event will occur a few hours after sunset. The moon will begin drifting close to Mars and then obscure it completely. Mars appears in the night sky as a bright-looking star with a reddish glow to the left or lower left of the moon.
Jackson Hole Weather Dec 5-12, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter is off to a big start in the Tetons this year! November 2022 was tied for the snowiest November in the Tetons since 2000, and December is off to a fast start as well. This week, a relatively quiet pattern from Tuesday to Thursday will give way to a more active pattern with better snow potential from Friday through Sunday.
As avy danger increases, Forest Service highlights 307 radio resource
JACKSON, Wyo. — Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) is reminding backcountry users to make safety measures a top priority as avy danger has increased for the first time this season. One key pillar of safety is having the ability to communicate in the backcountry, especially during an emergency. Due to...
Annual Jackson Hole record sale returns this Saturday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson’s vinyl enthusiast Matt Donovan is back with his collection of hundreds of records for sale, that range in price from two dollars to standard new record prices. In conjunction with the Jackson Hole Book Trader, the annual Jackson Hole Record Sale will start Saturday,...
UPDATE: Astoria Bridge closed until further notice due to damage
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is made available. UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.: Teton County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs spoke with Buckrail this morning about the Astoria Bridge closure. According to Ochs, a semi-truck crashed into the bridge at about...
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
JHSC cancels 2023 Pole Pedal Paddle
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club (JHSC) has canceled the 2023 Pole Pedal Paddle (PPP) due to rising costs, volunteer shortages and a decline in participation over the last decade, the club announced yesterday, Dec. 5. “In its heyday of the 80s and 90s, the PPP...
Jackson Hole Airport has local parking discount
The Jackson Hole airport is trying out a discount program for reduced parking prices and discounted ride shares locals are eligible for these benefits with a $17.00 parking rate rather than $25 and a $5 discount with Uber or Lyft this trial program is meant to decrease competition for limited parking and also decrease environmental impacts.
SNAPPED: Wilson businesses showcase best gingerbread displays
WILSON, Wyo. — The second annual community gingerbread exhibit, competition and scavenger hunt has been well underway. As part of the holiday season, the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center asked 11 local businesses to construct festive works of edible architecture to put on display from Nov. 28 until this coming Saturday. Locals can visit the exhibits, vote for their favorite and collect scavenger hunt clue words to enter the raffle. Each clue word you submit earns you one entry into the raffle, with fun prizes including $100 VISA gift cards and gift certificates to local businesses.
Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.
Rexburg bull rider Garrett Smith cashes in at National Finals Rodeo
LAS VEGAS – The pressure-packed National Finals Rodeo can add a lot of stress to the 120 men and women that have earned the right to compete for the sport’s championship. The purse is $1.4 million, and there are big checks paid out daily. If a contestant does not beat most of the people in the field, that person doesn’t get paid. The muscles tighten a little more, and the heart races.
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Jackson man’s death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn’t been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Westbank Anglers changes hands
JACKSON, Wyo. — Local fly fishing company, Westbank Anglers has a new group of owners after 20 years under Baker Salsbury, according to a press release issued today, Dec. 5. Salsbury has owned and operated the business, originally opened in 1985, since 2002. The sale closed on Dec. 2. Local resident Mike Dawes will be the managing partner on behalf of the ownership group.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho starting today
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and continue bringing snow to the region well into Monday morning. The Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit areas are expected to be hardest hit by the storm and...
Butner living out his NFR dream
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Keeping up with 8-second rides can be tough duty – except when locals are in place to keep the news flowing. As of Monday, Dec. 5, at press time, Daniel saddle-bronc rider Tanner Butner wasn’t even sure where he is ranked, competing for the NFR world title in Las Vegas.
County’s emergency management stresses winter preparedness
JACKSON Wyo. — It’s only the beginning of the 2022-2023 winter season, but Teton County has already experienced harsh winter conditions. November 2022 was tied for the snowiest November since November 2000, and December hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down either. While this strong early season has been a treat for winter recreationists, it also presents hazards and Teton County Emergency Management wants locals to “know before they go” this winter. This means to plan ahead, be aware of potential hazards and take responsibility for your own safety during outdoor pursuits.
Annual gift drive supports community members in need during holiday season
JACKSON, Wyo. — One22 Resource Center has launched its annual Holiday Gift Drive for the season in conjunction with several local partners. The Annual Holiday Gift Drive program pairs gift-givers with individuals and families who need assistance purchasing holiday gifts. One22 collects holiday wish lists from local households with support from nonprofit partners, and donors purchase items from the wish lists, delivering the gifts to One22 Resource Center offices in mid-December. Families then pick up gifts the following week. Last year, this program served nearly 400 individuals.
