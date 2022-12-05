Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
High School Basketball Highlights (12/6)
Highlights from Escanaba’s big win over Negaunee and Houghton’s victory over L’Anse. Highlights from the Gladstone and Ishpeming game and Calumet thrilling comeback win over Dollar Bay.
wfxd.com
Cori Deatsman, 13, of Munising Bags 156 Green Scored Buck
Munising, MI 12/07/2022 – Cori Deatsman of Munising, just 13 years old, follows in her older brother’s footsteps of being featured on the Adam Carpenter Outdoor Show 5 years after his jigging of a 47lb laker. Cori managed to take down an impressive 156 Green Score deer. After...
UPMATTERS
Life since winning Remarkable Women contest
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula contest is a chance to recognize the remarkable women who are making differences everyday in our communities. These are people who don’t like to brag about themselves, but you can by nominating them and letting us know what makes them so remarkable.
WLUC
UPHS – Marquette proposes new location for services still at former hospital
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Marquette retailer could be the new home of several UP Health System – Marquette services. UPHS administration said Tuesday that it has begun the final phase of design development to determine the buildout for the remaining services at the former hospital campus on College Ave. Those services are outpatient behavioral health, bariatric services, blood donor center, business office, health information management, and the school of emergency medical technicians.
WLUC
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
UPMATTERS
First-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball to end opioid abuse
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball to benefit Marquette County’s Families Against Narcotics chapter, or ‘FAN’ kicked off Wednesday night with considerable success. Close to 150 masked revelers gathered at The Northern Center on NMU’s campus to raise money and awareness for the fight against the persistent problem of opioid abuse. Organizer Yasmine Phillips hopes to make this an annual event.
WLUC
Several precincts in Upper Peninsula will be involved in Proposal 3 recount
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Board of Canvassers will be doing a recount of votes cast in the November 8 election for Proposals 2 and 3 after The Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount. Several precincts in the Upper Peninsula will take part in the...
UPMATTERS
Superior Health Foundation looking for 2023 gala partner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation is now taking applications for its 2023 gala partner. The Superior Health Foundation’s 2023 Annual Gala will be held on Saturday, September 30, in the ballrooms of the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette. Proceeds from the gala benefit SHF. In addition, the SHF Gala Committee will select one health-centered project ($15,000 or less) in the U.P. and will award those monies at the gala.
WLUC
Rare Earth Goods and Cafe preparing for new ownership
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular cafe and boutique in Ishpeming are reducing inventory as it prepares to change owners. ‘Rare Earth Goods and Cafe’ in downtown Ishpeming has been a staple in the community for the last 11 years. Owner Pam Perkins is selling the front end of the store to Snow Belt Development.
WLUC
UPSET makes drug-related arrests in Baraga & Houghton Counties
HOUGHTON/BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 4, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested 27-year-old Mark Granlund from Marquette on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. That’s a 20-year felony and Granlund is also faced with a habitual offender second notice. Granlund’s arrest came after...
WLUC
Delta County community members hold fundraiser for Escanaba woman
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Community members hosted a spaghetti lunch benefit for an Escanaba woman Sunday afternoon. The fundraiser was held at the Highland Golf Club in Escanaba for Kara Morehouse. She began having various medical issues earlier this year and has been unable to work for the last three months.
UPMATTERS
Janzen House in need of stocking stuffer donations for residents
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the season of giving, and the Janzen House is requesting small item donations from the community. The Janzen House in Marquette provides affordable rental housing and emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness. To spread some holiday cheer, the Janzen House is asking for stocking stuffers for its residents. This can include things such as shampoo, body wash, socks, or food like chocolate.
Man arrested for bomb threat against U.P. hospital has done this before
MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man who is facing charges for a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital has a history of this type of crime, WLUC reports. The 70-year-old Marquette man is lodged in Marquette County Jail after allegedly contacting U.P. Hospital System-Marquette early Friday, Dec. 2, and saying there was a bomb in the facility. The hospital went into lockdown for nearly three hours while it was searched. Nothing suspicious was found. An investigation led police to the suspect, and he was arrested the same day.
UPMATTERS
Delta Animal Shelter’s December Pets of the Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season, the Delta Animal Shelter has you covered for December’s Pets of the Month. The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees for all cats, kittens, and dogs at the...
