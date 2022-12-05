MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man who is facing charges for a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital has a history of this type of crime, WLUC reports. The 70-year-old Marquette man is lodged in Marquette County Jail after allegedly contacting U.P. Hospital System-Marquette early Friday, Dec. 2, and saying there was a bomb in the facility. The hospital went into lockdown for nearly three hours while it was searched. Nothing suspicious was found. An investigation led police to the suspect, and he was arrested the same day.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO