Read full article on original website
Crawdad Gaming
2d ago
so wait you have to prove your 100% innocent or they will just re try you what happened to innocent unless proven guilty?
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Plea reached in 1997 homicide case of 88-year-old Michigan woman
FLINT, MI – The man authorities arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 25-year-old unsolved homicide has pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Adam Bur was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur of Lennon.
abc12.com
Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing date set for man caught on video slapping child in face
A sentencing date is scheduled for a Flint man caught on video assaulting a little boy in a Pontiac parking lot. Judge Cynthia Walker of 50th District Court will sentence John Wesley Hanley III on Dec. 27 for a misdemeanor count of child abuse. Hanley, 25, pleaded guilty on Nov. 22.
Police try to arrest man in crashed vehicle, but he holds woman hostage
FLINT, MI -- A man crashed a vehicle after fleeing from police trying to arrest him, then briefly held a woman hostage in the vehicle. State police said they were able to “resolve” the situation quickly and the woman was safe.
Attorney asks judge to dismiss torture charge against client accused of burning 2-year-old girl
FLINT, MI – The attorney for a man accused of burning his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to dismiss one of the charges in the case, claiming prosecutors failed to provide evidence to support the charge at a December 2021 preliminary examination.
WNEM
Police asking for information about Flint homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of...
wsgw.com
Man Arrested for Killing Pedestrian in August
A Portsmouth Township man was arrested Monday for striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle on August 11. 31-year-old Gregory Agee, A Saginaw County native, was walking west on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista Township around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by 2003 Cadillac. He had attended his grandmother’s funeral earlier that day and wa walking to his mother’s house, according to police.
WNEM
Flint man charged with murder outside of gas station headed to trial
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man is headed to trial for the murder of a 42-year-old man outside of a gas station in Flint. Marquon Leon Jackson, 22, was arrested after a deadly shooting took place outside the Sunoco gas station on N. Ballenger Highway in Flint on March 15.
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
Bay County man pleads to starving 36 deer to death
BAY CITY, MI — Half of a Bay County couple accused of starving dozens of deer to death during their tumultuous divorce has accepted a plea deal. And though the count he pleaded to is a felony, he may the chance to avoid such a charge staining his record.
Aspiring rapper pleads to shooting 4 Bay City houses from distinctive truck when he was 19
BAY CITY, MI — Feeling he was owed $3,000, an aspiring rapper allegedly opened fire on four Bay City houses from a distinctive orange truck that, in his own words, “sticks out like a sore thumb.”. Remarkably, no one was injured in the barrage that summer morning, and...
Witnesses testify about fatal shooting, crash in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI – A witness in the case of three people charged in connection to the deaths of two women who were killed during a shootout-turned-car crash in downtown Flint nearly one year ago testified Monday that the shooting was prefaced by a fight spurred by an exchange of glances on a bus miles away from the crime scene.
MSP investigating homicide after woman’s body found in Flint
FLINT, MI — Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after an unidentified woman’s body was found Friday on the city’s south side. Authorities said the body of a woman in her 20s was found in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Man charged in fatal shooting outside Flint Sunoco gas station to face January trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused in the fatal March shooting of a man outside a Sunoco gas station on the city’s north side is set to stand trial in January. Marquon Leon Jackson appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell on Monday, Dec. 5, for a final pre-trial during which attorneys in the case indicated the case is set to proceed to trial beginning Jan. 18.
abc12.com
Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog
Saginaw County Animal Care & Control is asking the public for information about a pit bull mix found roaming in Saginaw with clear signs of malnourishment. Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found...
Shiawassee County man serving life in prison to get second chance at shorter sentence
CORUNNA, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court has remanded the case of a man who was 17 years old when he killed his ex-girlfriend back to Shiawassee County Circuit Court to be resentenced. In an opinion issued Friday, Dec. 2, Michigan Supreme Court justices ordered the life sentence Daniel...
kisswtlz.com
Man Barricades Self, Victim Then Flees Police in Tuscola County
A 19-year-old is in custody in Tuscola County Jail after he was arrested on charges related to an assault on Saturday. Caro Police were called to an incident in the area of Congress Street south of State Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a feloneous assault and possible barricaded suspect. They arrived to find that the suspect had fled with another relative.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Police Looking for “Grinch” Caught on Security Camera
Police in Saginaw are trying to identify a porch pirate who was caught on a resident’s security camera. In a post on Facebook the Saginaw Police Department said the man, who they call “the Grinch,” took Amazon packages off the resident’s porch right under the nose of a stuffed Grinch Christmas decoration.
Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash
SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
abc12.com
Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
MLive
56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 5