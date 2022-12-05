ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Crawdad Gaming
2d ago

so wait you have to prove your 100% innocent or they will just re try you what happened to innocent unless proven guilty?

abc12.com

Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing date set for man caught on video slapping child in face

A sentencing date is scheduled for a Flint man caught on video assaulting a little boy in a Pontiac parking lot. Judge Cynthia Walker of 50th District Court will sentence John Wesley Hanley III on Dec. 27 for a misdemeanor count of child abuse. Hanley, 25, pleaded guilty on Nov. 22.
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Police asking for information about Flint homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Man Arrested for Killing Pedestrian in August

A Portsmouth Township man was arrested Monday for striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle on August 11. 31-year-old Gregory Agee, A Saginaw County native, was walking west on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista Township around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by 2003 Cadillac. He had attended his grandmother’s funeral earlier that day and wa walking to his mother’s house, according to police.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

MSP investigating homicide after woman’s body found in Flint

FLINT, MI — Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after an unidentified woman’s body was found Friday on the city’s south side. Authorities said the body of a woman in her 20s was found in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Man charged in fatal shooting outside Flint Sunoco gas station to face January trial

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused in the fatal March shooting of a man outside a Sunoco gas station on the city’s north side is set to stand trial in January. Marquon Leon Jackson appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell on Monday, Dec. 5, for a final pre-trial during which attorneys in the case indicated the case is set to proceed to trial beginning Jan. 18.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog

Saginaw County Animal Care & Control is asking the public for information about a pit bull mix found roaming in Saginaw with clear signs of malnourishment. Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found...
kisswtlz.com

Man Barricades Self, Victim Then Flees Police in Tuscola County

A 19-year-old is in custody in Tuscola County Jail after he was arrested on charges related to an assault on Saturday. Caro Police were called to an incident in the area of Congress Street south of State Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a feloneous assault and possible barricaded suspect. They arrived to find that the suspect had fled with another relative.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Looking for “Grinch” Caught on Security Camera

Police in Saginaw are trying to identify a porch pirate who was caught on a resident’s security camera. In a post on Facebook the Saginaw Police Department said the man, who they call “the Grinch,” took Amazon packages off the resident’s porch right under the nose of a stuffed Grinch Christmas decoration.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash

SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

