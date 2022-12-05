Read full article on original website
Cheyenne residents, submit your comments on line & do not accept a light rail system here. Light rail parking lots are magnets for car thefts in CO. When we lived in northern NJ all the towns along the rail lines had higher burglary rates than the homes in towns that were set back further. The criminal element in Denver WILL come into this community! Please make your voices heard because the convenience of light rail is not worth the crime. NO WAY!
Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
WYDOT receives nearly 40M in December contracts, seeks feedback on public transit route
WYOMING — In its recent December meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded five projects totaling $37.7 million. The department is also conducting a survey on a recommended route for public transit between Cheyenne and Fort Collins. The five projects are as follows. First, a $26.6 million contract was awarded...
Cheyenne, WYDOT, and Colorado Consider Offering Public Transit Along the Front Range
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) have identified a recommended alignment for a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state’s nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park
Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival
The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
Laramie County Library System seeks community input
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library System is inviting community members to participate in a variety of online surveys to help the organization better meet the needs of Laramie County and successfully reach its strategic goals for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The organization is seeking community input...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweeps
A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps.Photo byDenver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has definitely seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those, like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado during the 1970's and 1980's hold fond...
Most Dangerous Intersections in Boulder Now
On December 5, the City of Boulder launched a new interactive crash data dashboard that provides more information than ever before about traffic accidents in the city. Among the revelations: At least 22 intersections have been the site for ten or more crashes so far in 2022, and one on this ignominious roster accounts for thirty.
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
Laramie County Commissioners allow sheriff’s office to purchase $73K worth of riot gear
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be able to purchase more than $73,000 worth of riot gear equipment following an action Tuesday by the County Commissioners. Commissioners gave their nod of approval for the sheriff’s office to proceed with its $73,816 purchase of riot gear...
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings
Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
Does the Speed Limit Change Before or After the Sign in Colorado?
As I was driving to the Townsquare Media studios in Windsor the other day, it came time for me to switch from 45 mph to 55 mph. Although I was still in a 45 mph zone, I could see the 55 mph speed limit sign ahead. I wondered: does the speed limit change when I can see the sign or after I pass it?
Sandi Riley named Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s 2022 ‘Volunteer of the Year’
CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been selected as Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s 2022 “Volunteer of the Year.”. Sandi Riley was first recognized as Volunteer of the Year during Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s “Stories of Light Gala” in November, the nonprofit said in a press release Tuesday. Riley has volunteered with Make-A-Wish Wyoming for 11 years and has helped fulfill the wishes of 13 kids.
