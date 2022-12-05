Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Joe Burrow explains what Cincinnati Bengals must do to finally beat Cleveland Browns
Joe Burrow doesn’t need a reminder that he has yet to beat the Cleveland Browns since becoming the starting quarterback in Cincinnati. The Bengals are 0-4 against the Browns when Burrow is starting at quarterback. It’s not a statistic anyone associated with the Bengals is proud of right now.
Ravens reuniting with veteran QB amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson’s injury has the Baltimore Ravens circling back to an ex. Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman revealed Monday that his client, veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, has signed to the Ravens’ practice squad. The news comes after Jackson, Baltimore’s starter at the QB position, was knocked out of...
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule. NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Steelers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 14...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Detroit News
NFL picks, Week 14
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Rogers: Texans (best bet) Bianchi: Cowboys. Niyo: Texans. Wojo: Texans. Jets +9.5 at Bills. Rogers: Jets. Bianchi: Bills. Niyo: Jets. Wojo:...
Expectations for Deshaun Watson, Browns vs. Bengals: Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and...
Washington Commanders leaked ex-Las Vegas Raiders coach’s emails, committee finds
The Washington Commanders leaked former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s emails, leading to his resignation last year, former Commanders president Bruce Allen told a U.S. House committee.
Bengals draw referee Jerome Boger for showdown with Browns
Cincinnati Bengals fans might remember referee Jerome Boger and his crew for a controversial whistle during last year’s playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals will get Boger and Co. again this weekend, as they’re the crew assigned to the team’s AFC North rematch with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Browns Injury Report: 3 miss practice with injuries, a handful limited as Bengals approach
The Cleveland Browns are looking to win their third game win in a row after a win over the Houston Texans as the Cincinnati Bengals are next on the schedule. With a win over the Bengals, the Browns will have swept Cincinnati three seasons in a row under head coach Kevin Stefanski. They do, however, have a pretty long list of players working through injuries at Wednesday’s practice as eight players did not participate.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE Hayden Hurst (calf) is looking doubtful to play on Sunday. (Kelsey Conway) The Bengals worked out TE Tanner Hudson on Tuesday. He later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Ravens. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Ravens defensive assistant Ryan Osborn is expected to...
