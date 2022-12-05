The Cleveland Browns are looking to win their third game win in a row after a win over the Houston Texans as the Cincinnati Bengals are next on the schedule. With a win over the Bengals, the Browns will have swept Cincinnati three seasons in a row under head coach Kevin Stefanski. They do, however, have a pretty long list of players working through injuries at Wednesday’s practice as eight players did not participate.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO