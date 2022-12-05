ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Detroit News

NFL picks, Week 14

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Rogers: Texans (best bet) Bianchi: Cowboys. Niyo: Texans. Wojo: Texans. Jets +9.5 at Bills. Rogers: Jets. Bianchi: Bills. Niyo: Jets. Wojo:...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Injury Report: 3 miss practice with injuries, a handful limited as Bengals approach

The Cleveland Browns are looking to win their third game win in a row after a win over the Houston Texans as the Cincinnati Bengals are next on the schedule. With a win over the Bengals, the Browns will have swept Cincinnati three seasons in a row under head coach Kevin Stefanski. They do, however, have a pretty long list of players working through injuries at Wednesday’s practice as eight players did not participate.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said TE Hayden Hurst (calf) is looking doubtful to play on Sunday. (Kelsey Conway) The Bengals worked out TE Tanner Hudson on Tuesday. He later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Ravens. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Ravens defensive assistant Ryan Osborn is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy