BMW revealed a comprehensive range of M Performance Parts for the new M2 at the Essen Motor Show along with a high-action clip of the car in action. The 2023 M2 showcased in Essen is finished in a striking shade of orange with complex patterns throughout. While it doesn’t appear as though this particular color scheme is available to the public, it certainly adds to the already extremely dramatic looks of the BMW sports car, drawing your attention away from some of the more controversial styling elements by adding a few new ones.

2 DAYS AGO