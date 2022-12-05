Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Next-Gen Peugeot 3008 Makes Its Spy Debut With Coupe-SUV Production Body
Development of the next-generation Peugeot 3008 is progressing as the first camouflaged prototype of the SUV made its spy debut wearing the production body. This is the first time we get to see Peugeot’s replacement for one of its best-selling models wearing the final production body, as the company used a Citroen C5 Aircross-bodied mule a few months ago for early testing.
Carscoops
Polestar 2 Owners Can Download A ‘Permanent’ 68 HP Boost To Their EV For $1,195
The dual-motor version of the Polestar 2 has its first over-the-air performance upgrade waiting for North American owners right now. For $1,195, a software update will add 68 hp (50 kW) and 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) of torque to the already quick sedan. Polestar says that it’ll improve numerous performance metrics and won’t require an annual subscription either.
Carscoops
BMW’s M Performance Parts For The New M2 Are Not For The Faint Hearted
BMW revealed a comprehensive range of M Performance Parts for the new M2 at the Essen Motor Show along with a high-action clip of the car in action. The 2023 M2 showcased in Essen is finished in a striking shade of orange with complex patterns throughout. While it doesn’t appear as though this particular color scheme is available to the public, it certainly adds to the already extremely dramatic looks of the BMW sports car, drawing your attention away from some of the more controversial styling elements by adding a few new ones.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes Baby EQ Sedan Wants A Slice Of The Tesla Model 3’s Pie
Mercedes is rapidly filling in the blanks in its electric car lineup, but we’ve still got a couple of years to wait before we can get our hands on this EQ baby electric sedan. The company has previously alluded to the existence of a small four-door EV that will...
Carscoops
Ram Teases ‘Fierce, Slick, Heroic’ Revolution Electric Truck Ahead Of CES Debut
There’s less than a month to go before Ram pulls the wraps off its long-awaited Revolution electric truck concept, and the teasing just intensified with a new video showing the design team at work on a full-size clay model. Of course Ram isn’t about to give the whole game...
Carscoops
You’ll Never Find A Coolest Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Carscoops
This Manual 1982 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL AMG 5.0 Is One Of Just 8 Built For America
Mercedes-AMG has expanded so rapidly in recent years that one could argue that some of its models have become a little too commonplace. Rewind to the 1980s, however, and owning a vehicle tuned by AMG was something very special. Long before Mercedes-Benz acquired a 50 per cent stake of AMG...
Carscoops
Some Chevrolet 4500, 5500, And 6500 Models Have Loose Suspension Nuts
Almost 6,000 Chevrolet 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD trucks in the U.S. need repairs due to a suspension-related issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall notice reveals that Chevrolet 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD models produced between January 18, 2022 and August 12, 2022 have hex flange lock nuts used in various locations in the suspension joints that were not properly formed and heat treated by the supplier.
Carscoops
Would You Take A Chance On This Custom 1977 Toyota Celica?
Toyota made its name in the performance segment long before it was building GR Corollas, GR Supras, and GR 86s. One of the cars that helped it accomplish that goal so many decades ago was the Celica. This 1977 example looks great but needs a little bit of work when you get up nice and close.
Carscoops
Munro MK_1 EV, 2024 Mercedes-AMG S63 Hybrid, And Acura Integra Type S: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Switzerland is considering limiting the use of EVs as Europe braces for a winter impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Germany’s Der Spiegel reports that Switzerland could implement such restrictions if the nation’s power supply runs short. Such a scenario, however, is a “level 3” shortage, and households will be asked to make a number of sacrifices beforehand, such as limiting the temperature of washing machines and banning the use of leaf blowers and patio heaters.
Carscoops
Corvette C7’s Engine Was Completely Torn Out Of The Car In California Crash
A C7 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been destroyed after a high-speed crash along the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino, California. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Corvette may have been racing another ‘Vette when the crash occurred. While few specifics about the crash are known at this early stage, we know the crash damaged at least two other vehicles, including a Ford Edge, and that the damage sustained to the Corvette is extensive.
Carscoops
VW To Build A New Electric SUV With 435-Mile Range At Wolfsburg Plant
Volkswagen announced this week that it will invest €460 million (equal to around US$485 million at current exchange rates) in its Wolfsburg plant in order to prepare it to build its first EVs. The plant will start producing vehicles based on the MEB platform in 2023. The German automaker’s...
Carscoops
Manhart MH4 GTR II Will Make Your BMW M4 CSL Go Na-Na-Na-Na
Manhart keeps launching more powerful variants of the M3/M4 with the latest being based on the track-focused BMW M4 CSL. The Manhart MH4 GTR II has a monstrous power output of 692 hp (516 kW / 702 PS), combined with extensive visual modifications that make it look like Darth Vader’s vehicle of choice – well, that or a modern ’66 Batmobile with all those red pin stripes.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Porsche 911 GT3, Touring And New ST Spotted Holding Their Own Winter Sports Festival
Driving a Porsche 911 GT3 near the arctic circle makes about as much sense as entering a Toyota Tacoma in the Monaco Grand Prix. You’d get so little opportunity to explore the benefits of its track-honed chassis and 9,000 rpm redline that you might as well be in an entry level Carrera or a Cayenne.
Carscoops
VW Drops New Software Update For ID.4 Adding Auto Hold, Clearer Tech, Will Also Give Owners New 12V Battery
Volkswagen USA today announced that it is rolling out a new software update for the all-electric ID.4. With it, the crossover will get improved navigation features, auto hold, an updated UX, and, intriguingly, a new 12-volt battery. With the first improvement, users will be able to better filter their search...
Carscoops
Lamborghini CEO Outlines Four Pillars Of Its Future Electrified Supercars
We’re all about to be in a world where every new Lamborghini is electrified. Not too far in the future is the day when they cease to house combustion engines too. Here’s how CEO Stephan Winkelmann thinks the house of the raging bull will keep its edge. It’s...
Carscoops
Bowers & Wilkins Launches Special Px8 Wireless Headphones With McLaren
Bowers & Wilkins has come together with McLaren Automotive to launch a special version of the Px8 wireless headphones. The British audio brand has developed the sound systems found in all McLaren models since 2015 and is now launching a set of Px8 McLaren Edition headphones with a Galvanic grey finish and complete with Papaya orange highlights.
Carscoops
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teased As A Limited-Production Special
Coachbuilder Zagato who blessed us with many stunning Alfa Romeo models in the past will soon add another chapter to its collaboration with the Italian brand as revealed by a new teaser. The new limited-production special will be called “Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato” and is expected to arrive in 2023.
Carscoops
Lucid Offering Discounts On Some Cars, And That May Be A Sign Of Low Demand
It has been well documented that the markets for both new and used vehicles are going bananas, but you might not be aware of that if you work at Lucid, and that could be a bad sign for the electric vehicle startup. Barron’s reports that the automaker has already taken...
Carscoops
Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition Debuts In Japan And Australia
Mazda is celebrating 20 years of the Mazda6 with a special edition of the four-door sedan alongside a few model year updates for the aging third-generation model. Availability of the Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition has been confirmed for Japan and Australia, albeit with market-specific powertrains. Celebrating two decades of Mazda6.
Comments / 0