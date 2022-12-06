ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly driver slams into Morton Grove Culver's restaurant; 4 customers hurt, police say

Four customers were hurt when an elderly driver accidentally slammed into a Culver's restaurant in the northern suburbs Monday, police said.

Chopper7 was over the Morton Grove restaurant, located in the 7300-block of Dempster Street, just after 4 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Des Plaines crash kills father, daughter after SUV driver loses control, crashes into building

The 79-year-old driver told ABC7 she was changing lanes on Dempster when she just lost control of her Toyota Corolla.

Rescuers said the restaurant was nearly, but not entirely, empty at the time of the crash. Morton Grove police said four customers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"There was a family sitting inside the restaurant at the time the car came through," Morton Grove Fire Chief Ralph Ensign said.

The driver was also not injured but was ticketed for improper lane usage, police said.

The gaping hole left by the car is now covered, and the franchise owner is simply glad their customers' injuries weren't worse.

The restaurant owner released a statement, saying, "We can confirm there was a car accident at the Culver's in Morton Grove. Our top concern is the safety of our guests, our team and the driver. Our understanding is that none of the injuries are serious and for that we are grateful. We are working with the authorities and do not have additional information to share beyond what they have already released."

