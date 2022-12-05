Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. “It was a day, as President Roosevelt said, that would live in infamy, and we do remember this day, but we remember this day for the courage, and the commitment, and the honor of the men that were killed,” said Robin Bynum, curriculum coordinator for the American Freedom Museum in Bullard.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO