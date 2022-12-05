ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

villages-news.com

Insurance questions dog idea of opening Lady Lake streets to golf carts

Insurance questions are dogging the idea of opening the streets of Lady Lake to golf carts. Renea Grubb recently presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart Access within residential neighborhoods, including those...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Pit bulls are not the problem

I don’t live in the Villages. I live just outside in Summerfield. Pit bulls are not the problem. No animal is born cruel or aggressive. Wild animals are because that is their only way of survival. PEOPLE make animals mean and aggressive. I have a Chewenni. She is protective of her family. When someone or another animal comes around, she does what comes natural. Her hair bristles, she may growl because she is being protective. Then, she rolls over to show her belly making her vulnerable.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Young Alligator Napping In The Villages

This uncharacteristically adorable young alligator decided to take a snooze along the banks of a pond in The Villages until he was suddenly awakened by a puppy dog that began barking. This caused the little alligator to become frightened and jump back into the water. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Firefighters rescue patient trapped in vehicle in Ocala

According to Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR), they responded to the intersection of Southwest College Road and Southwest 27th Avenue where a vehicle rolled over around 3:30p.m. Firefighters saved a patient that was trapped using hydraulic tools removing both doors. OFR says when they arrived on the scene they found a...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Ocala ‘Hometown Christmas’ Parade is Saturday

Continue holiday celebrations with a traditional Christmas parade, sure to spark the holiday spirit in guests of all ages. At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, more than 60,000 people will line Silver Springs Boulevard for the Ocala Christmas Parade, this year themed “Hometown Christmas.”. An Ocala tradition for more...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square

A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
LADY LAKE, FL
mycbs4.com

10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala

A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Villages High School participates in Disney Candlelight Processional

Choir students from The Villages High School are singing in Walt Disney World Resort's Candlelight Processional. The students performed on Nov. 29 and will perform again at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the America Gardens Theatre in the America pavilion at EPCOT. "It's a wonderful experience," said Mark Lehnowsky, The Villages...
THE VILLAGES, FL

