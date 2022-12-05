Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Insurance questions dog idea of opening Lady Lake streets to golf carts
Insurance questions are dogging the idea of opening the streets of Lady Lake to golf carts. Renea Grubb recently presented a petition to the Lady Lake Commission signed by numerous residents. “Residents of the Town of Lady Lake would like to enjoy Golf Cart Access within residential neighborhoods, including those...
dailypaws.com
Firefighters Adopt the Rescue Puppies They Saved From a Wisconsin Plane Crash
Most firefighters don't get called into cases involving animals too often. But they'll occasionally rescue a dog from a fire and, yes, retrieve a cat from a tree every so often. The firefighters and EMTs at Lake County Fire & Rescue, however, went well beyond their typical duty when a...
villages-news.com
Pit bulls are not the problem
I don’t live in the Villages. I live just outside in Summerfield. Pit bulls are not the problem. No animal is born cruel or aggressive. Wild animals are because that is their only way of survival. PEOPLE make animals mean and aggressive. I have a Chewenni. She is protective of her family. When someone or another animal comes around, she does what comes natural. Her hair bristles, she may growl because she is being protective. Then, she rolls over to show her belly making her vulnerable.
fox35orlando.com
Viral video of coyote grabbing and dragging toddler sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One horse breed was on full display at the World Equestrian Center. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the inaugural Keystone Arabian Experience.
villages-news.com
Young Alligator Napping In The Villages
This uncharacteristically adorable young alligator decided to take a snooze along the banks of a pond in The Villages until he was suddenly awakened by a puppy dog that began barking. This caused the little alligator to become frightened and jump back into the water. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 8 - 11, 2022
What are you doing this weekend? If you're looking for a Christmas or holiday activity, or if you're just looking to get out and have a nice time, there are plenty of choices. Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into Florida neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados
A resident in Davenport, Florida, is not happy with a black bear that decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.
mycbs4.com
Firefighters rescue patient trapped in vehicle in Ocala
According to Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR), they responded to the intersection of Southwest College Road and Southwest 27th Avenue where a vehicle rolled over around 3:30p.m. Firefighters saved a patient that was trapped using hydraulic tools removing both doors. OFR says when they arrived on the scene they found a...
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries will hold a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in Belleview. Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries will be hold this event. Food will be given out from 9 until 10 a.m. or until it’s gone. The distribution will be held at Free Food Distribution, and that is located...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala ‘Hometown Christmas’ Parade is Saturday
Continue holiday celebrations with a traditional Christmas parade, sure to spark the holiday spirit in guests of all ages. At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, more than 60,000 people will line Silver Springs Boulevard for the Ocala Christmas Parade, this year themed “Hometown Christmas.”. An Ocala tradition for more...
Archaeologists: Mystery object unearthed by hurricanes in Volusia County could be 1800s cargo ship
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Archaeologists think they’ve identified the mystery object that was unearthed by beach erosion caused by hurricanes Ian and Nicole in Volusia County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. They think the object, which they believe was buried under more than 5 feet...
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
2 missing Volusia County teens found safe, 1 still missing
DELTONA, Fla. — UPDATE: Volusia County deputies said Wednesday afternoon that missing teens Hailey Amengual and Jyliesa Izquierdo were both found safe. Evelina Fabinski is still missing. Deputies in Volusia County are searching for three missing girls from Deltona. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
mycbs4.com
10-year-old dies in ATV accident in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident Sunday around 5:15 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. The accident happened on Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County. Troopers said the 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon was not wearing a helmet at the time of...
villages-news.com
79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala
A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
Villages Daily Sun
Villages High School participates in Disney Candlelight Processional
Choir students from The Villages High School are singing in Walt Disney World Resort's Candlelight Processional. The students performed on Nov. 29 and will perform again at 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the America Gardens Theatre in the America pavilion at EPCOT. "It's a wonderful experience," said Mark Lehnowsky, The Villages...
