Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Preteen girl missing from Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities say Nevaeh Allred was last seen around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. At the time, she was wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash closes portion of Magee Road near Shannon Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a crash near the intersection of North Shannon Road and West Magee Road. Eastbound Magee is closed just west of the intersection. Traffic will be delayed. Drivers should find alternate routes.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have found a vulnerable 62-year-old man after he was recently reported missing. Authorities say the man had last been seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. Officers thanked the public for their help in finding him. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle. The TPD said more...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police searching for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for the public’s help finding a vulnerable 62-year-old man who was recently reported missing. Authorities say David Robertson was last seen near the 5000 block of East Third Street. He is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Interstate 10 westbound reopens in Tucson after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 westbound in Tucson is open again after a serious multiple-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, it happened near the Craycroft Road exit. The roadway was closed for around an hour as troopers investigated the accident.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Highway 90 reopens in Benson after incident at truck stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An incident at a truck stop near Benson caused portions of Highway 90 to be closed late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 90 was closed at Interstate 10 as of 9 p.m. and the truck stop had been evacuated.
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man arrested after road rage shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing several charges after a drive-by shooting left a woman injured in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 3. Michael Koch, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, drive-by shooting and hit-and-run. The Tucson Police Department said the woman was found shot near...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

85-year-old man dies after crash in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 85-year-old man recently succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a car wreck on Tucson’s east side nearly a month ago. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 6 p.m. Nov. 11 to the 7600 block of East Broadway Boulevard in response to a collision between a silver 1989 Honda Civic and a green 2015 Subaru Forester.
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
TUCSON, AZ

