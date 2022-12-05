Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Record temperatures for Thursday, rain again Friday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.
wtva.com
Christmas movie scheduled for Tupelo High canceled
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District canceled Friday's planned showing of a Christmas movie on the big screen at the high school football field. Weather is to blame for the cancellation. The forecast calls for rain that night. There was concern the blue turf at Renasant...
wcbi.com
Golden Egg made appearance in Columbus Tuesday morning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Egg made its arrival in Columbus this morning. Bulldog fans got to bask in the glory as egg bowl champions and take pictures with the historic trophy. The Tennessee Williams Welcome Center was the last stop on the 2022 Golden Egg tour. If...
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County CTC hosted annual Christmas Bazaar
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Career and Technical Center hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar this afternoon. This is the second year the CTC has hosted the “Workforce Wonderland” event. There were a number of crafts, gift ideas, and food for the community. The school...
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
wtva.com
Starkville Police department plans on watching out for residents homes this holiday season
STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department plans to spend the holiday keeping your home safe. Nationwide, more than 83,000 burglaries occurred last year during the holiday season. That racks up to a whopping $130.5 Million in valuables lost during the holiday season. But Starkville PD is making it their...
wcbi.com
Tupelo based insurance agency to feed 1,000 families ahead of Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local insurance agency wants to make Christmas brighter for a thousand families. When Justin Brock heard about the company-wide layoffs at United Furniture Industries, he wanted to do something to make a difference. “Seeing how some partners of ours in another state had done...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
wtva.com
Black Prairie Blues Museum hosts Festival of Trees in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Every November there are visions of sparkling holiday trees dancing inside the head of a Clay County woman. Deborah Mansfield is the director at the Black Prairie Blues Museum in West Point. She is more excited than ever about this year's annual Festival of Trees.
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
wcbi.com
South Side Elementary students decorate Christmas story trees
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – T’was the night before Christmas, and all through the halls, South Side Elementary decorated trees with ornament balls. But the magic lies in the story of the trees. Each class read and learned about a different Christmas book and was challenged to create...
wcbi.com
CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
wcbi.com
Tupelo football overcomes hardships en route to 13-win campaign
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo football is coming off a dominant 13-win season, but what the team overcame off the field is arguably just as impressive. The Golden Wave brand is fueled by toughness and that was put to the test this year. In the offseason, defensive line and strength coach Brian Robinson died unexpectedly.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Starkville finishes No. 1 in final Mississippi MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Mississippi came to a close over the weekend. Starkville was among the winners, beating Brandon 48-32 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Yellow Jackets to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Starkville (12-3)...
wcbi.com
A Columbus Cheer team posts a video on Tik Tok that becomes viral
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The next viral video you see may have some local flavor. The Columbus Middle School Cheer team’s answer to a Tik Tok challenge and its follow-up videos have received Millions of views. The next time you scroll through Tik Tok you may see some...
wcbi.com
Business approaches city, county about buying old building on Yorkville Rd
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former manufacturing plant could soon be going back to work. A Lowndes County business has approached Supervisors and the Columbus City Council about buying the old Maxxim Medical building on Yorkville Road. The city and county partnered to buy the building in 2008. Since...
wtva.com
Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal. The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m....
wcbi.com
Only one bullet strikes man in Crawford shooting; 23 shell casings found
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured after being shot at nearly two dozen times early this morning in Crawford. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the gunfire happened on Lodge Street at about 2 a.m. The victim told deputies he was driving home from work when a...
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
Comments / 0