Texas’ top election official resigns after midterms

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ top elections official has resigned. Secretary of State John Scott said Monday he would step down after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. The...
TEXAS STATE
