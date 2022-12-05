Read full article on original website
KLTV
Texas’ top election official resigns after midterms
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas’ top elections official has resigned. Secretary of State John Scott said Monday he would step down after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. The...
Neal McCoy gives advice to Florida music artist Andy Pursell
Courage, Commitment, Honor: 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor remembered in East Texas. “It was a day, as President Roosevelt said, that would live in infamy, and we do remember this day, but we remember this day for the courage, and the commitment, and the honor of the men that were killed,” said Robin Bynum, curriculum coordinator for the American Freedom Museum in Bullard.
Hundreds of United Methodist Churches across Texas approved to disaffiliate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of United Methodist Church congregations around Texas have voted to leave the denomination this year, citing disagreements on gay marriage. This includes two local churches, First United Methodist Church in Bryan and Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. On Saturday, the Texas Annual...
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands gathered Wednesday to mark another year since the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor and honor all those who sacrificed their lives. At the same time, many celebrated the future that came after — when once bitter enemies became loyal friends and allies. Eighty-one years...
Florida music artist shares why he believes Neal McCoy should take spot on 'The Voice'
