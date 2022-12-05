ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Florida Deputy 'Jokingly' Shoots, Kills Fellow Deputy In 'Dumb' Accident

By Zuri Anderson
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQpWV_0jYMSUBa00
Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

A Florida sheriff's deputy accidentally killed his fellow deputy in what the sheriff called an "extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident," ABC News reports.

Brevard County sheriff's deputy Austin Walsh , 23, was killed early Saturday (December 3) morning after his co-worker and roommate Andrew Lawson pointed a gun at him, according to a Sunday (December 4) update from Sheriff Wayne Ivey .

Lawson reportedly told cops Walsh taking a break from playing an online game in their Palm Bay home when the former held a handgun he "believed he had unloaded." That's when Lawson "jokingly" pointed the gun in Walsh's direction and pulled the trigger, Ivey said. Lawson quickly called 911, but by the time first responders got there, Walsh died from a single gunshot wound. Lawson was taken into custody for manslaughter.

BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MOURNS THE LOSS OF DEPUTY KILLED IN OFF-DUTY ACCIDENT Early this morning our agency...

Posted by Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) on Saturday, December 3, 2022

"There is no excuse for this tragic and totally avoidable death," Sheriff Ivey said in the video statement. He called Lawson a "great kid who sadly made a horrible and irresponsible decision that has forever impacted the lives of so many." The deputy is "devastated" over his friend's death and is cooperating with the investigation, per the sheriff's office.

Wals has been with the department since he was 18, according to Ivey. The sheriff described him as someone who "was passionate about his job and loved his community."

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FDLE: No disciplinary issues reported for Brevard County deputies involved in shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Questions remain after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed another deputy in the apartment where they lived together as roommates. Law enforcement officers are trained on basic gun safety. Melanye Smith, the Southern Police Institute coordinator, said that means deputy Andrew Lawson went against his training when he pointed his gun at his roommate Austin Walsh’s head and pulled the trigger, twice.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
People

80-Ft. Object Discovered by Beachgoers in Florida Prompts Investigation: 'It Is a Mystery'

County officials said the mysterious object — which appears to be made of metal and wood — was unearthed, in part, due to unprecedented erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole There's something strange sticking out of the sand on a Florida beach — and officials are trying to figure out what it is. Authorities in Volusia County are looking into what exactly was recently discovered by beachgoers at Daytona Beach Shores, according to NBC affiliate WESH and The New York Times. County officials said the approximately 80-foot wooden and metal object was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger

A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
SEBASTIAN, FL
Lake City Reporter

Melbourne man killed exiting I-10

A Melbourne man was killed Monday night when he ran into a tree exiting Interstate 10. A Florida Highway Patrol release states that the 61-year-old man was headed west on I-10 when he pulled off at the U.S. Highway 41 exit around 8:50 p.m. According to FHP, the man was...
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

I-95 southbound closed by rollover crash from the northbound side

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash had part of I-95 closed for hours on the Treasure Coast. The Florida Highway Patrol reported it happened late Tuesday morning in Sebastian, when a car traveling northbound lost control, went onto the median, and then rolled over. The 18-year-old driver's car ended...
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Melbourne police find dead man along Indian River

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A dead man was found along the west shore of the Indian River Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. Police said they were called to the area across from 1130 South Harbor City Blvd. at about 1:17 p.m., where they found the dead man along the shoreline.
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Co-Owner William Ballough Dies Unexpectedly

William Ballough, the co-owner of Earl’s Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian, died unexpectedly Saturday of a heart attack. He was 67. Sebastian Daily spoke with Ballough last week as he was trying to sell the bar for $7.2 million. Ballough said it was time to retire and didn’t want to be involved with the business world.
SEBASTIAN, FL
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy