Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?NikGilbert, AZ
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
footballscoop.com
Sources: Arizona State, Dillingham targeting renowned Arizona high school coach
Kenny Dillingham is seemingly bent on having every corner of Arizona covered as Dillingham assembles his inaugural Arizona State staff. Nowhere has Dillingham done more work than to ensure that his Sun Devils’ staff has deep-rooted connections with the nationally acclaimed Arizona high school scene. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop...
Former BYU quarterback Jacob Conover has decided on his transfer destination
Former BYU Cougars quarterback Jacob Conover, who is from Arizona, announced on Twitter that he is transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
footballscoop.com
A look at Arizona State's coaching staff
Arizona State boldly proclaimed a new leadership model in its December 2017 hire of Herm Edwards. Though the coach's path to Tempe was unconventional -- Edwards hadn't coached in a decade, and hadn't coached in college football in three decades -- the result wasn't. Edwards was let go three games into his fifth season.
Stanford Daily
Men’s basketball sputters offensively, loses to Arizona State on the road
Coming off a disappointing loss to UCLA (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12), where the Bruins got off to an improbable 17-0 run to begin the game, the Stanford men’s basketball team (3-6, 0-2 Pac-12) was eager to earn its first Pac-12 win on the road against Arizona State (8-1, 2-0 Pac-12) on Sunday. Unfortunately, in a script familiar to Stanford basketball fans, the Sun Devils built an early first-half lead that ultimately propelled them to a 68-64 victory. Offensive woes continue to afflict the Cardinal, as the team shot just 36% from the field, including 23% from the 3-point line.
Rattlesnake found in Topgolf ball dispenser, Arizona video shows. Golf puns erupt
It was identified as a western diamondback.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
AZFamily
Rent prices in Phoenix starting to drop
Open division semifinals kick off Dec. 3 for Arizona high school football. The semifinal games kick off Dec. 3. The Liberty and Saguaro game is at Mountain Ridge high school, while the Chandler and Basha game is at Dobson high school. Cows cause slow MOOOving traffic on the Loop 101...
21-year-old Phoenix resident wins million-dollar jackpot
21-year-old hit a jackpot worth $1,100,075 while playing Blackjack at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Lone Butte the largest table games jackpot in Arizona history.
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix
According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town
A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
