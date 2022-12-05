ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

Seattle, Washington

Man Shot in Ear at Interbay Encampment

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ear at an encampment in Interbay on Wednesday evening. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue West for reports that a man had been shot. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ear. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle police investigate multiple convenience store robberies

Seattle Police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores in the West Seattle area that investigators say may be connected. They say the same stolen vehicle was seen at the robberies of a 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way early Tuesday morning and one that happened two days earlier, on 35th Street SW.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snohomish County man who had explosives in underground bunker to spend 42 months in prison

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Suspect connected to 2020 overdose death arrested again

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A second person connected to a 2020 fatal overdose has been caught with drugs once again. Whatcom County Jail records show Brezeddric Jamerson was taken into custody on Saturday, December 3rd. Court documents state that Jamerson was initially arrested in September, when fentanyl pills were discovered...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach

YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
YELM, WA
YAHOO!

Lola Luna guilty of murder in stabbing death of Syanna Puryear-Tucker

A teenager who stabbed to death another teen during a fight last year was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder. Lola Luna, 17, was taken into custody after the Kitsap County Superior Court jury’s verdict was read. In convicting Luna of murder, jurors rejected her contention that she was...
KING 5

1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor

SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night

SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING-5

'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18. Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

KING 5

