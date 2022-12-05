Read full article on original website
Bellingham man facing manslaughter charges for March 2020 overdose death arrested again
He’s the second of three people accused in the manslaughter case to be arrested for allegedly selling drugs while out on bond for the case.
Seattle, Washington
Man Shot in Ear at Interbay Encampment
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ear at an encampment in Interbay on Wednesday evening. At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Elliott Avenue West for reports that a man had been shot. Officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his ear. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man in stable condition to Harborview Medical Center for additional treatment.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest suspect accused of child molestation in the middle of his dinner date
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Seattle last week. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), detectives started an investigation into a suspect accused of molesting children and sexual exploitation in September. On Friday, Dec. 2, officers spotted the suspect of a restaurant, and arrested...
Seattle police investigate multiple convenience store robberies
Seattle Police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores in the West Seattle area that investigators say may be connected. They say the same stolen vehicle was seen at the robberies of a 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way early Tuesday morning and one that happened two days earlier, on 35th Street SW.
Federal Way gun shop sued for 'brazen' illegal sale of high-capacity magazines
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a Federal Way gun store for illegally selling high-capacity magazines. As of July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds is banned in the state. Importing, manufacturing and distributing...
KOMO News
Snohomish County man who had explosives in underground bunker to spend 42 months in prison
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man will spend 42 months in prison for having guns and explosives inside an underground bunker beneath his house. The man, 42-year-old James Wesley Bowden, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle following his arrest in November 2021. The man was arrested after being involved in an altercation at his home that resulted in Bowden threatening another man with a gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Closing arguments heard in trial of man accused of killing couple found washed ashore in suitcase
SEATTLE — Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday in a disturbing case involving bodies washed ashore on Alki Beach. The bodies were found in suitcases that were discovered on a rocky shore by a group of teenagers making a TikTok video more than two years ago. Prosecutors say 64-year-old Michael...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Amateur sleuth helps Seattle police arrest suspect in attempted rape, robbery
Three months after a Madison Valley massage and wellness spa owner was attacked by a man who tried to rape and rob her at knifepoint, it was a Fremont neighborhood colleague who helped Seattle Police arrest her suspected assailant last week. On Monday’s Dori Monson Show, spa owner Amber Myers...
KGMI
Suspect connected to 2020 overdose death arrested again
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A second person connected to a 2020 fatal overdose has been caught with drugs once again. Whatcom County Jail records show Brezeddric Jamerson was taken into custody on Saturday, December 3rd. Court documents state that Jamerson was initially arrested in September, when fentanyl pills were discovered...
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
YAHOO!
Lola Luna guilty of murder in stabbing death of Syanna Puryear-Tucker
A teenager who stabbed to death another teen during a fight last year was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder. Lola Luna, 17, was taken into custody after the Kitsap County Superior Court jury’s verdict was read. In convicting Luna of murder, jurors rejected her contention that she was...
Man shot in Tukwila home following reported physical altercation
Tukwila Police are reporting that on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, 2022, at approximately 9:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 15200 block of 40th Ave S. (map below) after receiving reports of a shooting that had occurred at a residence. Responding officers located a male at the scene with multiple...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
1 dies in crash near Lumen Field, alcohol believed to be a factor
SEATTLE — Police said one person was killed in a fiery crash near Lumen Field early Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the single-vehicle collision happened after midnight along the on-ramp towards southbound SR99. Flames erupted from the SUV, killing the only person inside, according to police. Investigators...
WA Attorney General sues Federal Way gun store for illegal sales
A gun retailer in Federal Way is the subject of a lawsuit from Attorney General Bob Ferguson after an investigation found that the owner was illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite state bans. The store and its owner allegedly sold high-capacity magazines, which became illegal in Washington state this year due...
KOMO News
Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night
SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
Police searching for suspects in smash-and-grab robbery at Big 5 in West Seattle
SEATTLE — Employees at a Big 5 store in West Seattle were working to clean up the damage Monday after a pair of suspected burglars rammed the store with an SUV. The smash-and-grab burglary happened at the store, which is located in the Westwood Village shopping center, at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.
Bellevue police officer killed in crash honored at celebration of life
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Slain Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson was honored during a procession and memorial service Tuesday. Jackson was killed in a motorcycle crash in November. "If you were lucky enough to be part of his world, he was the sun shining on you," said Bellevue Police Department...
KING-5
'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18. Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.
KING 5
