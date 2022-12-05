ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Farewell to ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ — All Three of Them

By Juan Barquin
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXj9k_0jYMSEJC00

Shinji Ikari isn’t a perfect person. He’s actually kind of a mess, but not without damn good reason: His mother died when he was 3 years old, his father abandoned him, and his entire world view has been shaped by the people around him, who try to maneuver Shinji any which way they’d like. On top of all that, he has to deal with all the typical stresses of being a teenager while regularly hopping into a giant biomechanical robot in order to defend humanity from the threat of monstrous beings tellingly referred to as “Angels.” And with each new iteration of the pioneering anime Neon Genesis Evangelion ,” Shinji relives this cycle of death, depression, and rebirth all over again.

“Neon Genesis Evangelion” completed its run on Japanese television in 1996; a quarter century later, the franchise it launched is more popular than ever. Recent years have seen the original series and its two feature-length follow-ups reach new audiences on Netflix and Blu-ray, as well as the completion of creator Hideaki Anno’s third telling of Shinji’s story, “Rebuild of Evangelion.” After topping the 2021 box office in its native country, the fourth and final “Rebuild” film, “Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time,” screens across the United States this week — at the end of a year when “Evangelion” entered the cultural conversation once more thanks to its influence on the mysterious entity at the center of Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

For the curious and the unacquainted, getting to the bottom of all this fuss over Evas — the series’ shorthand for its titular mechs — and Angels might seem like a lot of work. “Evangelion” has grown into a behemoth: It’s a TV show and a number of feature films, each one tacitly connected to the work that came before — and that’s bound to turn off newcomers.

But there’s a simplicity to the seemingly complex nature of “Evangelion,” which is an ongoing journey as much as it is various individual works of art. It starts with Anno’s 26-episode TV series, known as both one of the cornerstones of mecha anime (i.e. anime where robots play a prominent role) and something of an alt-kid mecha anime designed for audiences interested in the humanity and psychology behind the mechanical and monstrous. In actuality, the series builds on themes already present in other mecha anime — particularly “Mobile Suit Gundam” and its myriad continuations — hyper-fixating on one bit in particular: the psychological toll that becoming a weapon of mass destruction takes on a fragile mind. That fragile mind is none other than Shinji Ikari.

Over the series’ original run, viewers watched as Anno slowly but surely moved both his characters and the audience toward certain destruction. More often than not, “Neon Genesis Evangelion” is a mirror image of Shinji’s frame of mind, sometimes excruciatingly insular in how it embraces the reality of being a mentally ill teenager in a world that tries to break him down at every turn. And break down it does, right down to the animation , as budgetary restrictions and production delays resulted in an overtly experimental two-part finale. It offers a concrete enough ending that essentially boils down to Shinji attending a metaphysical therapy session (climaxing with a round of applause from mental images of everyone he’s ever met), resulting in a conclusion that’s more interested in tying up themes and psychological threads than any distinct plot points. As so often happens with any truly challenging work of art, and in a prelude to the ends of “The Sopranos” and “Lost,” audience reaction was unfavorable.

Then came a second attempt at telling the tale of “Evangelion”: two films that condensed the series into a digestible recap and a revised ending. Originally meant to simply tell the same story, both “Death and Rebirth” and “The End of Evangelion” evolved into something even more challenging and pointed than the series itself. The former was exactly what was expected: a retread of the first 24 episodes that existed to reestablish the universe for an unfamiliar audience in a theatrical release. The latter was something altogether groundbreaking: It wasn’t just a massive, beautifully animated, end-of-the-world epic that offered a new narrative endpoint, but a doubling down on all the experimentation and ambiguity that came with the original finale. It was a battle cry against fans who felt entitled to a new ending, made by a man who was navigating the weight of being a divisive filmmaker, the onslaught of death threats and harassment that followed the end of the TV series, and the dark mental frame of mind it left him in. It wasn’t just another ending, but meant to serve as the definitive ending of the series. Until it wasn’t.

It was then time for the entire “Evangelion” universe to get a makeover with no limitations. The “Rebuild of Evangelion” series began in 2007 with “Evangelion 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone,” recreating the early episodes of “Neon Genesis Evangelion” with a new coat of paint that brought the series into the 21st century. As with “The End of Evangelion,” “Rebuild” began to show signs of divergence in its second installment, “Evangelion 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance,” implying that changes were a-comin’ for Shinji and company. The third film, “Evangelion 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo” skyrocketed the series to entirely new terrain. It was less as though Anno was retelling “Evangelion” for a new world and instead giving us a wholly unique journey. The fourth film took nine years to finish, but once it rolled out, it was clear this wasn’t just a way to close out one installment of “Evangelion.” “Thrice Upon A Time” was a way to truly end a series that both Anno and the audience had dedicated decades to.

“Neon Genesis Evangelion” can be seen as the equivalent of a roguelike video game. The TV series and the two film series follow the same path – Shinji is recruited to fight Angels, humanity fails at defending itself in some capacity, and a cataclysmic event is triggered by the teenage protagonist – but the journey and results always vary. In trying to complete the game, we find ourselves experiencing a variety of failures, be it because of the tools given to us, the lack of knowledge of our own situation, exterior elements that can’t be navigated, or, most importantly, because we weren’t ready for that journey to actually come to its intended ending.

The three main journeys that comprise “Evangelion” are all so tonally different, they can’t be considered mere recreations of the same work. Take the original series and its often meditative episode form: Television, more than film, offers time to let characters just exist and develop over an extended period of time. But the limitations of time and finance placed on anime production houses play a role as well. Every single episode of “Neon Genesis Evangelion” – and this even includes the episode that’s primarily a clip show – is perfectly designed as a small piece of a whole. There is never a false step in the series, with even individual interactions that at first seem meaningless building to a grander payoff. But there are false steps in Shinji’s own journey, just as there will be in “The End of Evangelion” and along the long and winding road to “Thrice Upon A Time.”

To younger viewers, Shinji can come off as a nuisance — there are plenty of posts on the Internet making fun of him for crying and complaining so much. But such responses can change as the viewer watches and grows to understand both the show and the character. We’re all a little lost and angry, confused about our place in the world and how our existence will affect others, and so much of what “Evangelion” looks like is because Hideaki Anno has clearly felt the same way.

“Neon Genesis Evangelion” is an almost unfiltered version of this work. It’s, at its purest, an existential series that aptly bounces between the highs and lows of being alive, and even ends with the kind of bittersweet note you’d expect. For years, people considered Shinji’s breakthrough the happier of “Evangelion” endings, especially compared to the overwhelming psychosexual trauma Shinji faces in “The End of Evangelion.” But it’s still hard to consider it a positive outcome. Everything about the series, even in its most exciting moments, is designed to challenge the idea that any of this is particularly cool. There’s a sterility to every bit of gorgeous animation, an undeniable distance between the characters (as well as the audience) that can’t be closed no matter how hard they try, that makes the series finale a hollow victory of sorts.

“The End of Evangelion,” by contrast, is a horror film from start to finish. It’s focused on how deeply messed up every bit of “Neon Genesis Evangelion” and its aftermath is — in part because of Anno’s mental state at the time of production, but also because this story was never meant to end optimistically. “The End of Evangelion” embraces the grotesque and the confrontational at every turn, whether it’s the body horror that persists throughout, the way the audio becomes a cacophony of voices and sound effects ringing through a broken mind (the film’s iconic song, “Kom Susser Tod”, or “Come Sweet Death”, feels of a piece with this), and even the distinct pivot away from animation into live-action. As Esther Rosenfield notes in her excellent piece on the film, “The End of Evangelion” resembles the experimental works of Stan Brakhage : “Everything in a Brakhage film is meant to be part of one whole. ‘The End of Evangelion’ similarly concocts a coherent ‘whole’ image out of relative incoherence.” It’s intended to create a sense of what it’s like to exist in Shinji’s (and Anno’s) mind, right down to the creator’s hate mail being loosely incorporated into the picture.

If “End of Evangelion” is cinema borne out of depression, out of irrationality, and/or out of sheer spite, “Thrice Upon A Time” is the result of true growth and almost like a film developed by someone who’d recently started SSRIs and learned to experience the world in a new capacity. The “Rebuild” series isn’t just a feat of technological advancement, with the incorporation of new technology and computer animation taking some of the series’ action sequences to a new level. It rewrites the way that both we and the director engage with “Evangelion.” It’s hard not to look at the “Rebuild” films as their own kind of experiment, and an altogether messier one than “The End of Evangelion.” They want to exist as a remake, a continuation, and a reflection of where Anno and cinema are in their respective histories.

As oddly structured as they are, the “Rebuild” films are the most interesting to dissect, largely because of how flawed and different they each are. The interest in a straight remake gets thrown aside to embrace the fractured identities within “Evangelion” (be it Anno’, Shinji’s, or the series’). It’s outright fascinating. The action of the two first films, which become more of a showcase of fanservice than anything else, are eschewed in the third film of the series, which feels like one of the show’s meditative episodes stretched to feature length. It demonstrates maybe the most important bit of “Evangelion”: Shinji being broken down beyond recognition. As an empty shell of a person, there is nothing left to do but rebuild — and that’s precisely what the series’ crowning glory, “Thrice Upon A Time,” does.

“Thrice Upon A Time” doesn’t rebuild the series — it rebuilds Shinji and embraces what it means to be alive. It’s a film that could easily function on its own as part of the “Rebuild” tetralogy, but it needs the baggage of all that’s come before it — actively referencing imagery from past cycles of “Evangelion” — for maximum impact.It employs the same meditative filmmaking as “You Can (Not) Redo,” dedicating a large portion of its runtime to showing how its protagonists, now working in a pastoral town, are rehabilitated after the end of the world. But rather than wallowing in depression, it shows a path out. “Thrice Upon a Time” takes in the beauty of what it means to be part of an ever-changing world. In a first for Anno, the film feels defiant in its sincere optimism, actively confronting the entire history of “Evangelion” and all of the highs and lows that came with it, down to how its climactic scenes challenge how its animation is presented in a fresh way.

There are too many threads – too many runs through the game, extending to a number of manga and light novel spin-offs – to ever create a concrete analysis of “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” but that’s what makes the series so fun amidst the exhaustion of it all. These works that exist as individual products, loosely exploring the same characters trapped in the same story, complement each other fascinatingly. They’re individual pieces and a part of a whole, just like Shinji is a part of his world, and just like we, the audience, are a part of our own world. As the series comes to a close, it’s time for Shinji to truly live, just as it’s time for the audience and Anno to truly explore what exists outside of “Evangelion.”

It’s a little bit corny to think of it in such a simplistic and humanist way, but there’s something especially moving about watching Anno move from a work that’s so deeply identified with depression into something that now wants to embrace the beauty of existence, however hard it might be. And every time we revisit “Evangelion,” whether it’s the sad one, the happy one, the bittersweet one, or even one of the less serious side ones like the casual teen drama with no Angels present whatsoever, we can expect to find a part of ourselves and our fragile identities reflected, if only for a brief moment.

Fathom Events will screen Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time in theaters December 6, 8, and 11.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Luis Guzmán Has Given Up on Correcting People Who Think He Starred in ‘Ghost’

After 32 years, Luis Guzmán is setting the record straight: No, he was not in “Ghost.” The 1990 Academy Award-winning drama starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, but fans constantly insist that Guzmán was also part of the cast. In fact, it was late actor Rick Aviles whom Guzmán is often mistaken for. “To this day, you and I could be walking through an airport, a mall — today — and someone would go, ‘Why did you kill Patrick Swayze? What was it like working with Whoopi [Goldberg]?'” Guzmán said during “The Rich Eisen Show.” “If I had a nickel...
IndieWire

Charlize Theron: Actors Don’t Need the ‘Trauma’ of Productions Like ‘Fury Road’

Charlize Theron has no hard feelings over “Mad Max: Fury Road,” but she’s also not holding back, calling out the “fucking tough” production circumstances. Theron starred as Furiosa opposite Tom Hardy in the 2015 franchise film directed by George Miller. The Oscar winner has since revealed that she butted heads with Hardy so much that she requested producer Denise Di Novi be on set to ensure no future “disrespectful” altercations would not occur with the actor. Now in The Hollywood Reporter, Theron is addressing the myth that “trauma or sacrifice” must happen on set for a film to be great. “Listen, I know,...
IndieWire

John Travolta, Rhea Perlman, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley is being mourned by Hollywood and her co-stars such as Rhea Perlman and John Travolta, who called Alley “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.” “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” Alley’s “Look Who’s Talking” co-star wrote on his Instagram. He also shared a video to his Instagram Stories of the two dancing together in a ballroom dance number. Perlman, who starred alongside Alley for years on the classic sitcom “Cheers,” said in a statement to IndieWire via a rep that Alley was “a unique and wonderful person and friend.” “Her joy of...
otakuusamagazine.com

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Premieres January 7

An event was held today for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime, which aims to adapt the light novel series of the same name by Saekisan. In addition to revealing the opening theme—which will have Masayoshi Oishi performing “Gift”—the series is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7.
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022

We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
IndieWire

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Highlights Club’s Real-life Race Issues in Ep. 4

When Somen “Steve” Banerjee started the male strip club Chippendales in 1979, he wanted subversion. The first few episodes of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” track this journey, with Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) turning heads, getting press, and fielding outright backlash for displaying male bodies and catering to the female gaze. But the Chippendales story is rife with conflict. Episode 4 puts the spotlight on Otis (Quentin Plair), a fictional character pulled from the real-life experiences of Black Chippendales dancers. Plair didn’t know much about the club or its history (outside of some ubiquitous “Saturday Night Live” sketches), but when he got cast...
AOL Corp

The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild

Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Ted Danson Remembers ‘Cheers’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley: ‘Hysterically Funny’ with a ‘Heart of Gold’

On December 5, actress Kirstie Alley’s children announced their mother died following a short battle with cancer. Shortly after, Alley’s former costar Ted Danson released a heartfelt statement praising her as “hysterically funny” with a “heart of gold.” Danson famously played Sam Malone on all 11 seasons of “Cheers,” one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Alley joined the show in Season 6 as Rebecca Howe, the new owner of the titular bar and a neurotic foil for Sam, as a replacement for the departed female lead Shelley Long. Alley quickly developed her own identity on the series and...
HipHopDX.com

Biggest Hip Hop Comebacks of 2022

If Drake and Beyonce’s respective albums proved anything, it’s that 2022 was all about being back outside. The dancefloor-friendly Honestly, Nevermind and Renaissance provided a fitting soundtrack to a world re-emerging from the worst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and reconnecting with one another in the flesh. That was certainly the case in the music industry, with festivals, tours and events coming back in full force.
Collider

Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' TV Series In the Works From Mike Flanagan

Days after it was reported that filmmaker Mike Flanagan was taking his services from Netflix to Prime Video, he revealed in an interview with Deadline that he’s putting together an epic television adaptation of Stephen King’s magnum opus, The Dark Tower. But here’s the catch: the series won’t necessarily end up on Prime Video. Flanagan is going to shop it around town, leaving the door open for others besides his new streaming home to partner up on the project.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Jonathan Kasdan Wants Lucasfilm To Take Marvel's "Special Presentation" Approach

Jonathan Kasdan has been around Lucasfilm his entire life. Not only did his father, Lawrence Kasdan, write Return of the Jedi when he was a kid, but Jonathan ended up co-writing Solo: A Star Wars Story with his dad in 2018. Now, Kasdan is working on another Lucasfilm project: Willow. The Disney+ series is a follow-up to the 1988 film of the same name, and it was one of the younger Kasdan's favorite films growing up. The writer/producer recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Willow, and revealed he wants Lucasfilm to take the same "Special Presentation" appraoch Marvel has taken this year with Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
IndieWire

James Gunn After Scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Draft: ‘We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’

Following the news that DC Studios has shelved a draft of “Wonder Woman 3” from Patty Jenkins, new studio head James Gunn has weighed in with his first public statement since he and producer Peter Safran took control of the Warner Bros. Discovery division. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread published on...
Looper

Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar

There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
IndieWire

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Suspended from ‘GMA3’ Following Affair Rumors

Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been suspended from daytime talk show “GMA3,” following reports of an affair between the co-hosts. ABC network president Kim Godwin confirmed the news on a Monday morning staff call. Gio Benetiz and Stephanie Ramos will serve as fill-in hosts for the third hour of “Good Morning America” in the interim. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” Gordon reportedly said on the call. Holmes and Robach, who...
IndieWire

‘Miracle Workers’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Channels Mad Max in Season 4 of TBS Anthology Series

The Boy Who Lived evidently survived the apocalypse. TBS released the official trailer for the fourth season of its “Miracle Workers” anthology on Tuesday, showing “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe leading a sitcom-riff on the “Mad Max” franchise. Created by Simon Rich, previously known for the FXX series “Man Seeking Woman,” “Miracle Workers” is a comedy anthology series, with each season telling a new story with the same cast playing different characters. Along with Radcliffe, each season features Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass in the main cast. Season 1 was set in the modern day, focusing on a...
IndieWire

Who Will Die in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2?

HBO’s “The White Lotus” is back — which means that viewers, once again, have a murder on their hands. Season 2 opens with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) going for a swim on the last day of her holiday in Sicily, when she bumps into a dead body (or part of a body?) and swims, screaming, back to shore. Daphne isn’t the victim, but who in this gorgeous, secretive, calculating cast of characters is floating lifeless in the ocean by season’s end? The second installment of Mike White’s buzzy limited series explores taut sexual politics in one of the world’s most romantic and storied locales, all...
TheWrap

‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’

TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer and Poster Released

On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the trailer and key art for the second season of Lucasfilm Animation's Star Wars: The Bad Batch. A press release confirms that the new season begins after months have passed since the fall of the cloning facility on Kamino. The Bad Batch is still trying to navigate the Empire's rise after the Republic's fall. In the new season, they will cross paths with some new and familiar faces, including -- based on the trailer -- Bail Organa and Captain Rex as they embark on various mercenary missions to dangerous locales. You can watch the new trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 below (or revisit the first trailer).
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy