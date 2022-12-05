ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17,’ with Robert Pattinson, Set for 2024 Release Date — First Look

By Samantha Bergeson
 3 days ago

Robert Pattinson is heading to space.

Warner Bros. shared a first look at Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming “Mickey 17,” set to be released on March 29, 2024. “Mickey 17” is currently in production and is directed, produced, and scripted by Bong, adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey 7.”

Pattinson stars as the titular Mickey, who is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever a mission is too dangerous — even suicidal — the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.

“Parasite” Oscar winner Bong also enlists Academy Award nominees Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” star Naomi Ackie to round out the sci-fi thriller.

The first look at “Mickey 17” shows Pattinson in an incubator, seemingly in space.

The film is produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong under his Offscreen, Inc. banner. The behind-the-camera creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji (“Okja”), Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie (“The Favourite”), Oscar-nominated editor Jin-mo Yang (“Parasite”), costume designer Catherine George (“Okja,” “Snowpiercer”) and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (“The Matrix” franchise). The music is by composer Jae-il Jung (“Parasite,” “Squid Game”).

The project was first announced in January 2022, before the novel’s release in February via Macmillan imprint St. Martin.

This upcoming feature marks Bong’s second deal with WarnerMedia, following the announcement of an HBO limited series based on “Parasite” with Bong executive producing with Adam McKay.

IndieWire

