Up to 40,000 minks that escaped Ohio farm are being hunted and killed by locals with police using snow plow to clear carcasses
Thousands of minks who were released from a northwest Ohio farm are being hunted by armed locals and killed on local roads, authorities say.Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said an estimated 10,000 minks were let loose from Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township overnight on Tuesday, in a statement posted to social media.With hundreds of minks being killed while trying to cross US Route 127 near the farm, authorities brought in snow plows to clear the carcasses, Mr Riggenbach said. WTOL11 reported that locals with firearms headed to the area to cull the carnivorous predators who...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
Idaho Woman Charged as Cops Tear Up Her Yard in Search of Missing 6-Yr-Old Boy
An Idaho woman whose yard has been dug up for days in the search for the body of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan has been arrested and charged with failure to report a death. A reported “credible lead” from inside the residence led investigators to the home of Sarah Wondra, 35, just four minutes from Vaughan’s home. The 6-year-old vanished from the neighborhood in July, 2021. Authorities have not yet confirmed the location of the child’s remains, but have said they will not stop the search until they’ve excavated the entire backyard and dug three to four feet deep. “Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it,” Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said. “We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected.”Read it at KTVB News
Washington Examiner
Idaho university murders: 911 call logs reveal chilling warning in wake of killings
Call logs in Moscow, Idaho, show a fearful community reporting several instances of suspicious men as the person who killed the four University of Idaho students remains at large. University students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered in their beds early...
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her Necklace
A horrifying video captures the moment two people on a motorbike drag a 12-year-old girl down a Queens sidewalk while taking her expensive necklace. This is one of seven victims the pair have targeted in the borough.
Oregon Hunter Finds Dead Man’s Body
Last week, the officials at Oregon’s Lane County Office reported that a hunter discovered the body of a man north of Highway 126 near Wacker Point Road. FOX 12 reported that the deceased man was white and likely in his 30s at the time of his death. The hunter stumbled upon the body last Sunday (November 20th). Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tom Speldrich stated that the death is considered suspicious. Authorities will not release more information about the case currently. The sheriff’s office also asked if anyone has any information about the case of who was traveling on Wacker Point Road between November 18th and 20th.
Three dead when car and truck collide on Idaho highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred Friday, November 18th, at approximately 5:31 PM on US Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene in Kootenai County. A Subaru Legacy with three adult occupants, female driver aged 30, male passenger aged 32, and female passenger aged 62, were traveling southbound. A Ford F550 commercial vehicle with one occupant, male driver aged 37, was traveling northbound. ...
Parked police car sets off chain reaction down icy Oregon hill
An onlooker captured video of all of the collisions and chaos that ensued after the police SUV slid down a road, which snowfall and cold weather had turned into an icy slope. A parked police vehicle created a domino effect on Monday, Dec. 5, in Pendleton, Oregon, as it slid down an icy road into other vehicles parked along the curb.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest after a pursuit involving an individual making threats with a handgun
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought.
Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says
Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The post Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says appeared first on Local News 8.
Girls, 13 and 14, Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Walking to School
Two girls were seriously injured in a stabbing attack while making their way to school in Germany on Monday morning, authorities said. The students—aged 13 and 14—were attacked in the early hours in the southwestern town of Illerkirchberg. Local police said the pair were probably heading to a bus in a neighboring community to attend high school when the assault began at around 7:30 a.m. German newspaper Bild reports that the alleged knifeman ran into an apartment building, which was later stormed by law enforcement. The suspect has been arrested—it’s unclear if he was known to the girls, and a motive for the crime has yet to be determined.Read it at Bild
Idaho police zero in on movements of two victims who went to frat house before killings
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow, Idaho, police are looking for more information on the movements of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were at the Sigma Chi fraternity house in the hours before they were killed along with two other Idaho students last month. Police said...
WNEM
Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
