ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Rare December Tropical Disturbance Appears in the Atlantic Ocean

The official end of hurricane season in the United States is November. However, after a record-breaking month, forecasters are tracking another rare tropical disturbance currently churning over the Atlantic Ocean. According to The Hill, the disturbance forming over the Atlantic could very well spin into a tropical storm or depression....
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

National Hurricane Center Monitoring Potential Subtropical System

Hurricane season is over, but a potential subtropical system is churning in the Atlantic. Richard Pasch with the National Hurricane Center says the low pressure area doesn't have well-organized circulation yet. Pasch says the potential storm should stay out in the Atlantic and while hurricane season ended less than a...
NOLA.com

Our Views: All quiet on the Gulf front, but still lots of storm repair to do

One can almost hear that unspoken sigh from the governor of Louisiana over this year’s dearth of hurricanes, after years of destruction from the sea. John Bel Edwards has one more calendar year in office. And he, and his storm-battered state, can only pray that he'll make it to the end without having to deal with another major blow.
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Lowest Point in Alabama

Alabama is a truly unique state in the United States, with a wide diversity of landscapes and ecosystems. The Gulf Coast plains are lush and fertile, comprising more than two-thirds of the state. The northern part of Alabama’s landscape showcases hilly, broken terrain. Numerous woodland areas feature tall trees, rocky outcroppings, and even some scenic waterfalls. But where is the lowest point in this beautiful state? Join us in discovering the lowest point in Alabama while learning fascinating facts about this focal location.
ALABAMA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Hurricane Nicole Unearthed a 19th-Century Shipwreck

The heavy wave action and storm surge of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole took a toll on the beachfront in Volusia County, Florida, and photos of the damage were distributed by news outlets around the world. But the same agitation was a boon to archaeologists. The same heavy erosion that undermined condos also dug up the remains of a previously unknown shipwreck.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy