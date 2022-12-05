Read full article on original website
UPDATE 12/6/2022: The disturbance has a medium chance of turning into Tropical or Subtropical Storm Owen this week, forecasters say.
One week after hurricane season came to its official close, a weather system has been detected in the Atlantic Ocean that may develop into a rare December tropical storm. If formed, it would be the first December storm in that region since 2013. According to the latest update from the...
The official end of hurricane season in the United States is November. However, after a record-breaking month, forecasters are tracking another rare tropical disturbance currently churning over the Atlantic Ocean. According to The Hill, the disturbance forming over the Atlantic could very well spin into a tropical storm or depression....
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
While this season hardly rivals the most recent years in terms of numerous powerful hurricanes, AccuWeather meteorologists weighed in on what stood out as the defining moments of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Upon the mention of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, two hurricanes will likely come to mind. The...
Hurricane season is over, but a potential subtropical system is churning in the Atlantic. Richard Pasch with the National Hurricane Center says the low pressure area doesn't have well-organized circulation yet. Pasch says the potential storm should stay out in the Atlantic and while hurricane season ended less than a...
One can almost hear that unspoken sigh from the governor of Louisiana over this year’s dearth of hurricanes, after years of destruction from the sea. John Bel Edwards has one more calendar year in office. And he, and his storm-battered state, can only pray that he'll make it to the end without having to deal with another major blow.
Mahone, who measures nearly 14 feet and weighs 1,701 pounds, was tracked roughly 42 miles from the North Carolina shore.
Alabama is a truly unique state in the United States, with a wide diversity of landscapes and ecosystems. The Gulf Coast plains are lush and fertile, comprising more than two-thirds of the state. The northern part of Alabama’s landscape showcases hilly, broken terrain. Numerous woodland areas feature tall trees, rocky outcroppings, and even some scenic waterfalls. But where is the lowest point in this beautiful state? Join us in discovering the lowest point in Alabama while learning fascinating facts about this focal location.
The heavy wave action and storm surge of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole took a toll on the beachfront in Volusia County, Florida, and photos of the damage were distributed by news outlets around the world. But the same agitation was a boon to archaeologists. The same heavy erosion that undermined condos also dug up the remains of a previously unknown shipwreck.
