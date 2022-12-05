Read full article on original website
A disturbance is in the Atlantic, and after hurricane season, too. What the forecast says
UPDATE 12/6/2022: The disturbance has a medium chance of turning into Tropical or Subtropical Storm Owen this week, forecasters say.
A rare tropical December storm may be forming in Atlantic for first time in almost a decade
One week after hurricane season came to its official close, a weather system has been detected in the Atlantic Ocean that may develop into a rare December tropical storm. If formed, it would be the first December storm in that region since 2013. According to the latest update from the...
Rare December Tropical Disturbance Appears in the Atlantic Ocean
The official end of hurricane season in the United States is November. However, after a record-breaking month, forecasters are tracking another rare tropical disturbance currently churning over the Atlantic Ocean. According to The Hill, the disturbance forming over the Atlantic could very well spin into a tropical storm or depression....
Were Sharks In Florida Street After Hurricane Nicole? New Video Emerges
During Hurricane Ian, a man videoed what appeared to be a shark flopping around in his neighbor's backyard in Fort Myers amid severe storm surge.
Alert Issued as World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupts in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service (USGS) volcanic activity service said. In a volcanic activity notice, the authority said “lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope communities,” but warned that “winds may carry volcanic glass and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair [strands of volcanic glass] downwind.” “Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the notice added. Mauna Loa makes up over half of Hawaii’s Big Island and last erupted in the spring of 1984, when lava flows came within five miles of the city of Hilo.Read it at Reuters
Homes are collapsing into the ocean in Florida. Here's what's behind the dangerous situation
Homes and buildings are collapsing into the ocean in Florida and authorities have issued warnings to evacuate some areas as Nicole pushes a huge volume of ocean water onshore.
‘It only takes one storm’: The historic events of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
While this season hardly rivals the most recent years in terms of numerous powerful hurricanes, AccuWeather meteorologists weighed in on what stood out as the defining moments of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Upon the mention of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, two hurricanes will likely come to mind. The...
A Mysterious New Breed of Tropical Cyclone Has Just Been Identified
For something as chaotic as the wind, meteorologists tend to have a pretty good grip on the kinds of circulating air patterns we might expect to see whipping up storms around the globe. One, it seems, has until now slipped under the radar. In an effort to better understand contrasts...
Wall Street's "Dr. Doom" Predicts Parts of Florida Will be Flooded in 20 Years, With Migration to Other States Possible
World Economic Forumderivative work Connormah CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Economist Nouriel Roubini, otherwise known as "Dr. Doom," is best known for his pessimistic financial predictions. And he sees a pessimistic future for some residents of states like Texas and Florida. He's predicted that severe climate change may force some Floridians and Texans to flee to the midwest and Canada.
Mysterious Object Found on Florida Beach Is Likely a Shipwreck from the 1800s, Archeologists Say
Experts believe erosion from recent hurricanes helped unearth what is believed to be a wreck from the 19th century The mysterious item that recently appeared on a Florida beach could be a shipwreck from more than 200 years ago, according to experts. Beachgoers came across the enormous object — which is believed to be 80 and 100 feet in length — on Daytona Beach Shores over Thanksgiving weekend, according to the Associated Press. County officials have said the object was unearthed, in part, due to erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,...
30-foot humpback whale found on Outer Banks beach, National Park Service says
The cause of death is under investigation.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano begins eruption, alert level raised – USGS
(Reuters) – An eruption began in the summit caldera of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, on Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Service’s (USGS) volcanic activity service said. “At this time, lava flows are contained within the summit area and are not threatening downslope...
National Hurricane Center Monitoring Potential Subtropical System
Hurricane season is over, but a potential subtropical system is churning in the Atlantic. Richard Pasch with the National Hurricane Center says the low pressure area doesn't have well-organized circulation yet. Pasch says the potential storm should stay out in the Atlantic and while hurricane season ended less than a...
Cyclone Mandous to Soak Southeast India, Make Landfall Between Andhra-Tamil Nadu Coasts By Friday Night
Thursday, December 8: Having strengthened into a Cyclonic Storm just last night, the Bay of Bengal-based Cyclone Mandous continues to edge closer to the Indian mainland. And it appears the system may cross over the country’s southeastern coast by tomorrow night — about 48 hours after becoming a cyclone!
Huge Great White Sharks Mahone and Ironbound Gather off Carolinas
Mahone, who measures nearly 14 feet and weighs 1,701 pounds, was tracked roughly 42 miles from the North Carolina shore.
Rising sea levels could swamp the US coastline by 2050, NASA predicts
Sea levels are expected to rise around the contiguous U.S. faster than previously thought, a new NASA study finds.
Once Devastated Pacific Reefs See Amazing Rebirth, Recovering With ‘Shocking Speed’
As remote as they were beautiful, the coral reefs around the 5 volcano tips making up the Southern Line Islands dazzled National Geographc explorers in 2009 during a visit. Remarking that they re-painted the image of what a pristine coral reef looks like—bursting with color and life—the team of the Pristine Seas Expedition had been crushed when a record-warming even in 2015 called El Niño caused mass coral die offs.
