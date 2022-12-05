Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Bitcoin (BTC), Crypto and Stocks Are Ready To Go Exponential – Here’s Why
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that risk-on assets like crypto and equities are set to go for a run as macroeconomic conditions become more favorable. In a new edition of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) is mostly driven by the available money supply (Global M2) in the financial system across the world.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
Is bitcoin about to soar in 2023? Or plunge even further?
After FTX's bankruptcy, bitcoin’s value took a turn for the worse. What is the future of bitcoin?
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
UC Daily Campus
FTX: crypto’s final blow
In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
CoinTelegraph
Cryptocurrency market is 'most mature' in these 2 countries, new Huobi report reveals
Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto are only used by 13.7% of Americans, but they generate more exchange volume than anyone else. The latest data compiled by exchange Huobi confirms that in 2022, the United States is the most “mature” cryptocurrency market. U.S., Vietnam lead the way on crypto. Despite...
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
msn.com
Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
NEWSBTC
Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed
Bitcoin saw positive price action recently but failed to follow through and could remain rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a new yearly low at $15,500, and market participants were expecting further profits, but the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is moving between $16,900 and $17,100....
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin on-chain data shows 5 reasons why the BTC bottom could be in
After a whirlwind November for Bitcoin (BTC), certain on-chain and Bitcoin price metrics are suggesting that BTC’s bottom could occur in December. In Capriole Investments’ latest report, they provided analysis on Bitcoin finding the bottom. When taking into realized value, miner capitulation, mining electrical costs, downdraw and record hodler numbers, a BTC floor of $16,600-$16,950 seems formed.
Comments / 0