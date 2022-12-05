Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.

5 DAYS AGO