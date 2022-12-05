ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
UC Daily Campus

FTX: crypto’s final blow

In early November, cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy after a chaotic series of events that have left all crypto markets and the credibility of cryptocurrency permanently damaged. As government investigations and potential criminal charges ensue, regulators are now putting digital currency in their sights after the cataclysmic and financially ravaging episode.
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Predicts 50% Plunge in Revenue in 2022

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the only publicly traded crypto exchange, is not having a very good year. In fact, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently commented in an interview that revenue in fiscal year 2022 is expected to be half of what the exchange delivered in 2021. The crypto ice age has claimed...
msn.com

Coinbase Plunges Despite Bitcoin, Ethereum Holding Strong: What's Going On?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was plunging more than 8% on Tuesday, in sympathy with the S&P 500, which was sliding about 2% lower amid recession fears. The cryptocurrency exchange can be both positively and negatively affected by the general markets and the crypto sector, but despite Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holding strong, Coinbase couldn’t find buyers to prop it up.
NEWSBTC

Santa Came Early In Crypto? Bitcoin Rally May Have Passed

Bitcoin saw positive price action recently but failed to follow through and could remain rangebound for December. The cryptocurrency rose from a new yearly low at $15,500, and market participants were expecting further profits, but the market has stalled. As of this writing, Bitcoin is moving between $16,900 and $17,100....
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin on-chain data shows 5 reasons why the BTC bottom could be in

After a whirlwind November for Bitcoin (BTC), certain on-chain and Bitcoin price metrics are suggesting that BTC’s bottom could occur in December. In Capriole Investments’ latest report, they provided analysis on Bitcoin finding the bottom. When taking into realized value, miner capitulation, mining electrical costs, downdraw and record hodler numbers, a BTC floor of $16,600-$16,950 seems formed.

